Another Texas A&M Guard Enters Transfer Portal

The Texas A&M Aggies continue to suffer some notable roster losses this offseason, as another player has entered the transfer portal.

Per multiple reports, Texas A&M guard Pop Isaacs has entered the portal after just one season with the Aggies. This marks the third time the Las Vegas native has elected to transfer, as he will now be searching for the fourth team of his college career.

Isaacs played in 33 games while receiving eight starts, averaging 9.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 42.2 percent shooting in the process.

Texas A&M Has Now Lost 3 Players to Transfer Portal

Texas A&M Aggies guard Pop Isaacs looks on during the first half against the Ole Miss Rebels at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Isaacs is the third Aggie to enter the portal this offseason, joining guard Josh Holloway and Ruben Dominguez. Texas A&M has also lost forward Rashan Agee along with guards Rylan Griffen, Ali Dibba and Jacari Lane. The Aggies are also waiting to see if veteran guard Marcus Hill will be granted an eligibility waiver for next season.

One year after completely rebuilding the roster from nothing, Bucky McMillan's team will certainly look much different next year.

Isaacs, who played his first two years of college with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, transferred to Creighton ahead of the 2024-25 campaign but played just eight games with the Bluejays before suffering a season-ending injury. He redshirted, which is why he enters the portal will one year left of eligibility.

He then arrived at Texas A&M last offseason as one of multiple veteran transfers. The Aggies began the year with low expectations in a stacked SEC but ended up as one of the surprise teams in the conference, posting a 22-12 record while finishing fourth in the standings at 11-7. Texas A&M started off SEC play 7-1, a run that ultimately helped the Aggies secure the No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Texas A&M would not have been able to accomplish this without Isaacs. Though he wasn't the No. 1 option in McMillan's offense, Isaacs came up big at times throughout the year, even raising his level of play during the SEC slate.

After having just five double-figure scoring games in non-conference action, Isaacs reached the 10-point mark in 11 SEC contests, which included a season-best 21 points in a thrilling 90-88 win on the road over Auburn in January.

Isaacs will likely look to land with a contending team that will give him starting-level minutes in his final year of college basketball.

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