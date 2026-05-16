Texas A&M Basketball Announces Jersey Numbers For Next Season

Jersey numbers are officially here.

Texas A&M basketball has now finalized what each player will wear on their jersey for the 2026-27 campaign, and can start looking ahead to what is ahead for this new team.

This Aggie team has 14 players listed who will be repping the Maroon and White under the bright lights with those new numbers, and they hope their capabilities can elevate the program to the next level of dominance, run by head coach Bucky McMillan.

Official Numbers

Out of the 14 players that will be playing for Bucky Ball, there are seven active guards on the roster, and those men include Lukas Walls, Jalen Reese, Neiko Mundey, PJ Haggerty, Bryson Warren, Tyshawn Archie, and Jeremiah Green.

There are also seven forwards listed on the roster, including Jalen Shelley, Zach Clemence, Jamie Vinson, Cade Philips, Chris McDermott, Mackenzie Mgbako, and Josh Irving.

Walls will wear No. 0. He is a 6-foot-5 guard from Knoxville, Tennessee, and transferred from Radford, where he averaged 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and shot 52 percent from the field.

Wearing No. 1 will be Shelley. He was a Loyola Marymount transfer who averaged 13.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.

The LSU transfer, Reese, will wear No. 2. Last season, he averaged 5.8 points with 1.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists. From the field, he was 35.8 percent.

Mundey was elected No. 3 and hopes his skills as a 4-star prospect carry over into the next season.

One of the biggest additions to the program in the transfer portal was the Kansas State transfer. Haggerty put on No. 4 this season. He averaged 23.4 points with 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Next on the list is Warren, who was recently signed after spending time in the NBA G League. He’ll be wearing No. 5. The North Little Rock native averaged 19.8 points.

Returning for another season is Zach Clemence, who will dress out wearing No. 7. He averaged 6.9 points and 3.2 rebounds.

Another star from the portal was added to the mix, as Archie will proudly wear No. 8. In his time with McNeese, he averaged 14.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists.

Vinson also returns to the Aggies, wearing No. 9. He averaged 3.5 points and 2.3 rebounds. Green also returns after appearing in eight games, and he’ll wear No. 10 on the court.

Phillips, the Tennessee transfer, will wear the special No. 12 with pride. The Jacksonville, Florida native averaged 3.8 points and 4.0 rebounds.

McDermott, another returner who has been loyal, will wear No. 14. He saw action coming off the bench with nine points and 15 rebounds in 44 minutes.

After going down with an injury, Mgbako returns for a highly anticipated season, hoping to show why he can be a highly rated NBA prospect. He’ll wear No. 21 and averaged 10.4 points with 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Last but not least, Irving will put on No. 23 after his time at Pasadena High School.

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