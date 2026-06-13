Texas A&M Reveals Details of Bucky McMillan's New Multi-Year Contract

In 2024, Texas A&M basketball reached the peak of its success under head coach Buzz Williams, claiming a No. 4 in the NCAA Tournament. But after a disappointing loss to Michigan in the second round, Williams left College Station for College Park, accepting a head coaching job at Maryland.

With no choice but to scrap together a team for the 2025 season, Bucky McMillan was appointed as the Aggies' leading man on April 4, with virtually no roster and only 18 days until the transfer portal closed on April 22.

To the 12th Man’s surprise, McMillan exceeded expectations, securing A&M’s fourth-straight NCAA Tournament berth with an overall record of 22-12. Eager to build on that success, the Maroon and White went to extreme lengths to keep the up-and-coming coach in Aggieland for years to come.

Texas A&M Signs Bucky McMillan to Six-Year Deal

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan speaks to the media during a press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Recognizing his value to the program, A&M signed McMillan to a new contract extension, marking a $1 million raise from his 2025 base salary.

McMillan becomes one of the top 30 highest-paid coaches in college basketball, starting with a base salary of $4.1 million in 2026 that begins his new six-year deal with the Aggies.

In less than a year, the former Samford head coach transformed his lackluster roster into an NCAA Tournament team, marking the beginning of a new era of A&M basketball.

By securing their head coach through the end of the decade, the Aggies signaled their belief that McMillan’s first season was not a one-year anomaly but the foundation of sustained success in College Station.

Aggies Look To Build on Success of Year 1

Jan 10, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan celebrates the win over Oklahoma Sooners in the student section at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

With the odds stacked against him, McMillan formed an NCAA Tournament competitor in College Station with the help of veteran transfers such as Rashuan Agee, Rylan Griffen and Rubén Dominguez.

Over the course of the 2025-26 season, the Aggies prided themselves on their offensive production, ranking 20th in 3-point field goals made, 19th in 3-point attempts and 11th in field-goal attempts according to ESPN.

Agee led A&M in scoring with 14.6 points per game, while Griffen commanded the court from beyond the arc, recording a 3-point shooting percentage of 40.4%. But aside from individual player achievements, McMillan’s squad fused into a legitimate Southeastern Conference contender in Year 1.

Though the future of A&M’s basketball program is unclear, one thing remains certain — McMillan at the helm.

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