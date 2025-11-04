'Bucky Ball' Has Already Made an Instant Impact in This Key Area
For over half a decade, Texas A&M basketball was characterized by crashing the boards and getting rebounds time and time again. However, those times may be through under the leadership of head coach Bucky McMillan, as his style of play turns the old Maroon and White way on its head.
But there's no reason to fret, Aggie fans, as 'Bucky Ball' brings the promise of a dynamic offense, which is something McMillan's squad had plenty of in a 98-68 trashing of Northwestern State. The stars showed out for A&M, as it was quick to surpass last year's highest point total, which was achieved in a 97-71 victory over Lamar.
Though one game into non-conference play is hardly enough to get a full-picture view of the Aggies' season, it is clear that McMillan brings a welcomed change of pace to a program that has been defense-heavy for the better part of the decade.
Offense in the Driver Seat
There was quite a lot to like in the Aggies' first game of action in the 2025-2026 season, with all but one of McMillan's players scoring at least once. A&M had 53 points off the bench, something that the former Buzz Williams tenure rarely ever featured.
McMillan relies on an 11-man-deep approach, making the most out of each and every one of his players to their full extent. But while all the Aggies had their shot to chip into the victory, one name stood out above all the rest: guard Rubén Dominguez.
The former Spanish pro dazzled in his regular-season debut with the Aggies, racking up a team-best four 3-pointers and 18 points. Dominguez has been adamant about his enjoyment of the McMillan style offense and has come to A&M to add elite talent from across the globe.
The contest was tied for just 16 seconds as the Aggies had control over the Demons by double digits for nearly the whole night, which is the calling card for 'Bucky Ball' and the offense-first attack. Despite that focus, the Maroon and White still outrebounded the Demons by a 44-32 margin.
The quest for hitting the century mark will continue as the Aggies take on Texas Southern on Thursday, and if successful, it will be the first time in over five years to hit such a feat. With the eventual debut of forward Mackenzie Mgbako looming in the coming weeks, it's likely fans are in for a real scoring treat heading down the line.