Texas A&M Aggies vs. Northwestern State Demons: Live Game Updates, Box Score
Let the "Bucky Ball" era commence in College Station.
Texas A&M's men's basketball's first game under new head coach Bucky McMillan gets underway Monday night against the Northwestern State Demons, as Texas A&M will look to improve on a 23-11 record that saw them make it all the way to the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament, before losing out to the Michigan Wolverines.
The Demons went an even 16-16 under head coach Rick Cabrera in his second season, finishing fourth in the Southland Conference and losing in the semifinals of the Southland Conference tournament to the McNeese State Cowboys.
The Aggies Host the Demons
The Aggies bring on an entirely different team than what was on the court eight months ago, a new head coach, a new roster of players, you name it, it got changed for the Maroon and White.
The Aggies produced a 23-11 season in Buzz Williams' sixth and final season as the Aggie coach in the 2024 season, losing out to the Texas Longhorns in the SEC Tournament and defeating the Yale Bulldogs in the first round of the NCAA Tournament before they were bounced by the Michigan Wolverines in the second round.
Now, under new leadership with former Samford coach McMillan, the new A&M men's hoops team will look to replicate their production from the past few seasons and make it to the NCAA Tournament for a fourth consecutive time, and even make a run at a national championship, something that many have already ruled out for the team that still has on-court chemistry to build.
Their first big chance to do that is tonight at 7:00 PM against Northwestern State at Reed Arena in College Station and be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.
Follow below for live updates as the game progresses.