All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Northwestern State Demons: Live Game Updates, Box Score

The new age for the Texas A&M Aggies' men's basketball team starts tonight.

Aaron Raley

Oct 15, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
Oct 15, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
In this story:

Let the "Bucky Ball" era commence in College Station.

Texas A&M's men's basketball's first game under new head coach Bucky McMillan gets underway Monday night against the Northwestern State Demons, as Texas A&M will look to improve on a 23-11 record that saw them make it all the way to the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament, before losing out to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Demons went an even 16-16 under head coach Rick Cabrera in his second season, finishing fourth in the Southland Conference and losing in the semifinals of the Southland Conference tournament to the McNeese State Cowboys.

The Aggies Host the Demons

The Aggies bring on an entirely different team than what was on the court eight months ago, a new head coach, a new roster of players, you name it, it got changed for the Maroon and White.

Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Pop Issacs (2) shoots a free throw against the Kansas State Wildcats.
Jan 13, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Pop Issacs (2) shoots a free throw against the Kansas State Wildcats in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

The Aggies produced a 23-11 season in Buzz Williams' sixth and final season as the Aggie coach in the 2024 season, losing out to the Texas Longhorns in the SEC Tournament and defeating the Yale Bulldogs in the first round of the NCAA Tournament before they were bounced by the Michigan Wolverines in the second round.

Now, under new leadership with former Samford coach McMillan, the new A&M men's hoops team will look to replicate their production from the past few seasons and make it to the NCAA Tournament for a fourth consecutive time, and even make a run at a national championship, something that many have already ruled out for the team that still has on-court chemistry to build.

Their first big chance to do that is tonight at 7:00 PM against Northwestern State at Reed Arena in College Station and be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses.

feed

Published
Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron earned a degree from Texas A&M University in journalism, with minors in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

Home/Basketball