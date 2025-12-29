What We Need To See Out Of Texas A&M in Final Non-Conference Tilt

Texas A&M is in its final stretch of the non-conference schedule before it begins preparing for the SEC games, which will be extremely competitive.

Coach Bucky McMillan has led the Aggies in his year in Aggieland to a 9-3 start and has put the program in a position to earn wins that will help when seeking a resume booster.

Right now, A&M is No. 64 in the NET rankings and is 0-2 in Quad 1 games, 1-1 in Quad 2 games, 1-0 in Quad 3 games, and 7-0 in Quad 4 games. With 18 conference games coming up, with nine home and nine away games, there is no better time to heat up and go on a nice winning streak before getting into the middle of the schedule.

Can the Aggies’ offense start off January basketball on a good note by continuing to build in these areas against Prairie View A&M?

More 3-Pointers

Buy one ➡️ get one



🏀 vs Prairie View | 12/29 at 7 PM

🏟️ PACK REED MONDAY

🔗 https://t.co/ynGHcOjz6h#GigEm | #BuckyBall pic.twitter.com/FQTYsUaRE6 — Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) December 27, 2025

A basketball program can never go wrong by shooting more threes and making more threes. This season, McMillan has been a big proponent of having his players take a ton of threes.

One of the leaders of the team this year from behind the arc has been sophomore guard Ruben Dominguez, who is shooting 47.2 percent from deep. The only leader ahead of him is senior G Ali Dibba, who has gone 57 percent. Besides those two, it’s been senior G Rylan Griffen who's been the other guy to heat up from downtown.

As a unit, the Aggies are shooting 38.4 percent from three and would like to improve those numbers as the season progresses. There are nine players shooting 30 percent or better from the three-point line, so if the team continues to distribute the ball unselfishly and find the open man, there is plenty of room to orchestrate trouble.

Bench & Paint Points

Nov 25, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Mackenzie Mgbako (21) attempts a three point basket during the first half against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

As of December 23, A&M is tied for first with Tarleton State in the most bench points in the country, with 44 points posted per game. In 12 games, there have been 528 points off the bench. Not bad at all for a team in its first season under a new head coach, who also has the No. 5 scoring offense.

A recipe for success is getting the forwards involved more, as the two leading in points are senior F Rashaun Agee and junior F Mackenzie Mgbako.

Agee has jumped out to a phenomenal start, leading the team in rebounding and ranking second in scoring. As for the Indiana transfer Mgbako, he is averaging over 10 points and is at 4.9 rebounds per game.

Coming off an excellent game against East Texas A&M, the Aggies recorded a season high 66 points in the paint in the 118-77 win. Against Mississippi State Valley, the Aggies also registered a season-high 66 bench points in the 120-84 win.

If McMillan’s squad continues to build on what they have thrived on a majority of the 2025-26 campaign, it is a bright road ahead.