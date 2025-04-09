Bucky McMillan Cites Texas A&M Legend As Inspiration in Texas Rivalry
Bucky McMillan is a native of Alabama, spending his entire life in or around the Birmingham area including both his playing and coaching careers.
As such, one might think he is unfamiliar, or perhaps even unprepared for a fierce in-state rivalry like the one that he will face against the Texas Longhorns next season.
However, McMillan is also very familiar with Texas A&M Aggies and Alabama coaching legend Bear Bryant, and what his approach was for the Crimson Tide's in-state rivalry with Auburn in the Iron Bowl, and plans on using that as inspiration for the basketball version of the Lone Star Showdown.
“I know that anytime there’s rivalries, it’s great for athletics. It brings out the best in the players – sometimes not the fans, right?” McMillan said Monday. “I know with Bear Bryant back in the day, a great coach here, coached at Alabama. And he put a jacket in his closet every day because he would open that closet up in the morning to get dressed and he’d see that, and he knew he had to go to work.
“That’s what I want for this program, and that’s how hard I’m going to work. Because the truth is, if we’re going to do something and become a power player in this league, and be able to dominate this league in time, you’ve got to outwork everyone in this league. And that includes in-state rivals as well.”
Can McMillan actually outwork Texas on his way to bringing the Aggies back to prominence? That might be a difficult feat.
The Longhorns just hired their own new coach in Sean Miller, who is a proven program builder and has a history of success in the NCAA tournament.
McMillan doesn't have any of those things.
Yet.
In order to get there, he will have to take on Miller head-on in more ways than one. Whether it is on the recruiting trail, the transfer portal or on the court.
As of now, he is starting a little but behind due to the timing of his hiring.
But if he can start to win some of those battles, he will be well on his way to bringing the Aggies program back to prominence.