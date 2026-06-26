Bucky McMillan Gives Update on Bryson Warren’s Eligibility Status With Texas A&M

Texas A&M men’s basketball had a busy offseason. The Aggies added seven players to the roster through the transfer portal after losing multiple starters from last season’s NCAA Tournament team.

Star portal addition PJ Haggerty will be the next engine for A&M, and the guard trio of Bryson Warren, Jalen Reece and Tyshawn Archie should bring an exciting offensive upside. However, Warren's eligibility status could get in the way after he played in the G League last season.

As the Aggies await an official decision from the NCAA on Warren’s eligibility, Texas A&M head coach Bucky McMillan provided fans with an estimate on the timeline.

Bucky McMillan Expects Update on Bryson Warren’s Eligibility

Jalen Lewis, left, defends against teammate Bryson Warren while warming up before a game at Overtime Elite Academy. | Dustin Chambers for USA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK

Eligibility has been one of the most controversial topics in college athletics over the last couple of years. Schools have challenged what makes an athlete eligible to compete in the NCAA, and Warren’s situation is no less challenging. There is some precedent in both directions.

McMillan clarified that Texas A&M has not yet received an official ruling on Warren’s status, but he told the media he expected an update soon. “Sometime in the next month, we hope,” he said on June 23.

The Aggies still have an open roster spot, which McMillan indicated was not a priority.

“It's kind of a wait-and-see. … We may fill it, we may not,” he said.

However, the Aggies may need to act hastily if Warren is deemed ineligible.

Warren’s status is complicated. He played with Overtime Elite, a basketball league for athletes aged 16–20 that provides an alternative to high school or college, from 2021 to 2023. He directly entered the NBA G League from there.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James Jr. is helped up by Miami Heat guards Alondes Williams and Bryson Warren during the first quarter at Chase Center. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Warren was selected in the 2023 NBA G League draft and played three seasons in the G League, two for the Sioux Falls Skyforce and one for the Westchester Knicks.

In the past, a G League career has not exclusively made a player ineligible — examples include London Johnson with Louisville and Thierry Darlan at Santa Clara. The complication starts with Exhibit 10 contracts, a one-year, non-guaranteed, minimum-salary NBA training camp agreement signed directly with an NBA team.

Warren signed one with the Miami Heat in 2024 and another with the New York Knicks in 2025, according to Spotrac. Charles Bediako also signed multiple Exhibit 10 deals, in addition to a two-way contract, and was ruled ineligible.

NCAA president Charlie Baker made his opinion clear on athletes who have signed any deal with an NBA team in a statement following the Bediako case: “The NCAA has not and will not grant eligibility to any prospective or returning student-athletes who have signed an NBA contract (including a two-way contract).”

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan reacts during the second half against the Ole Miss Rebels at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

However, Warren’s situation is not the same as Bediako’s. Warren never played college basketball, unlike Bediako, nor did he sign a two-way contract.

Proposed legislation by U.S. Senators Maria Cantwell and Ted Cruz could threaten his status, strictly barring any former professional from the NCAA. However, the recent age-based eligibility rules do not impact Warren.

Warren was born on Oct. 14, 2004, meaning he will turn 22 during the upcoming season. This puts him inside the new five-in-five window. The fate of his case may rest on how the NCAA views Exhibit 10 contracts.

If Warren is deemed eligible, it will be a big addition for the Aggies. Star forward Haggerty praised his ability to shoot and called him a “great leader” as well. Warren will make a massive impact on a Texas A&M roster looking to extend its March Madness streak to five seasons.

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