Bucky McMillan Targeting 7-Foot Italian Talent for Texas A&M Aggies
Bucky McMillan and the Texas A&M Aggies are not done recruiting international talent just yet.
After recently landing Spanish guard Rubén Domínguez from Bilbao Basket, Bucky is looking to double down on foreign talent, this time targeting 7-foot-3 Italian center Luigi Siguio.
According to On3’s Joe Tipton, A&M is one of the six schools interested in acquiring the Italian’s talent. The other schools in the race are BYU, Illinois, Louisville, Purdue, and Kentucky.
Sigiuo, only 18 years young, has spent the last two years with Italian side Olimpia Milano. During the 2024–25 season, he averaged 13.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting an efficient 57.5% from the field.
He has also been part of Italy’s Youth National teams and has competed in prestigious international tournaments such as the U17 World Cup and the U18 European Championship.
During the 2024 U17 FIBA World Cup, Suigo averaged 7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.
The spotlight began following the young Italian a couple of weeks ago on May 25th during the Adidas Next Generation tournament. The tournament is an international boy's youth age basketball tournament that is contested between the best basketball clubs in Europe in the Under-18 age category.
Playing against U18 Žalgiris Kaunas, he dropped a career-high 21 points along with 11 rebounds and 4 assists, going 9-of-13 from the floor and even knocking down a three-pointer.
His American recruitment tour kicks off at Purdue, but Aggie fans have reason to be optimistic. McMillan has already proven his eye for international talent with portal additions Domínguez (Spain) and Federiko Federiko (Finland).
Texas A&M currently sits at 11 transfer additions. Should Luigi Siguio commit, he would be No. 12, just the right fit for a basketball roster… and a pretty perfect nod to the 12th Man.