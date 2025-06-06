Texas A&M Basketball Lands Veteran European Guard
The Texas A&M Aggies and head coach Bucky McMillan are continuing to build the roster even as the offseason stretches into June.
The Aggies announced Friday that they have landed a commitment from Spanish guard Rubén Domínguez. He most recently played for Bilbao Basket, a club in Liga ACB, which is the top professional division in the Spanish basketball league network. He's been playing professionally since he was 17.
Dominguez, 22, is the 11th new addition for the Aggies this offseason when counting the transfer portal signings.
Dominguez stands at 6-6 but is listed as a shooting guard, meaning he will bring some elite size to the position. Additionally, his multi-year experience of playing high-level pro ball in Europe will likely allow him to quickly adjust to the physicality of the SEC.
Per Jon Chepkevich of ESPN's Draft Express, Dominguez is "regarded as one of Europe’s top 2003-born shooters."
According to RealGM.com, Dominguez averaged 6.6 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 40.9 percent from the floor, 41.5 percent from deep and 87.2 percent from the foul line during the 2024-25 season.
Dominguez is currently eligible for the 2025 NBA Draft but a solid year in College Station could boost his stock even further.
The Aggies had already put together a talented backcourt from the transfer portal, most recently landing former Texas Tech and Creighton guard Pop Issacs. Additionally, Texas A&M has added Indiana forward Mackenzie Mgbako, Samford guard Josh Holloway, North Alabama guard Jacari Lane, N.C. State guard Marcus Hill, USC forward Rashaun Agee, Kansas guard Rylan Griffen, Texas Tech forward Federiko Federiko, Kansas forward Zach Clemence and Texas big man Jamie Vinson.
Texas A&M now appears to be done with building the roster this offseason, as any further addition would likely be to address depth. The Aggies will head into the first season under McMillan with some interesting potential in a rugged SEC.