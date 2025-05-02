Texas A&M Lands Texas Tech Big Man From Transfer Portal
The Texas A&M Aggies and head coach Bucky McMillan are staying hot in the transfer portal this offseason.
Per reports from On3's Joe Tipton, the Aggies have landed Texas Tech transfer big man Federiko Federiko, who was recently in College Station for a visit. He played his first two seasons at Pitt before joining the Red Raiders last offseason.
Federiko averaged 5.1 points and 4.5 rebounds on 74.3 percent shooting while appearing in 35 games and making six starts.
With the addition of Federiko, the Aggies have put together an intriguing portal class that also features Marcus Hill (N.C. State), Mackenzie Mgbako (Indiana), Jacari Lane (North Alabama), Josh Holloway (Samford) and Zach Clemence (Kansas).
Federiko scored a season-high 23 points to go along with 12 rebounds and five assists. A week prior in a loss to Texas A&M, he had seven points and six rebounds.
McMillan and staff still have work to do this offseason after a slow start but it's clear he has things moving in the right direction following the departure of Buzz Williams.
"Most of the players this year went to the portal early because the compensation out there was significant early because most programs thought they needed to spend a large percentage of their money before this lawsuit was settled," McMillan said after being hired. "Because of that, a lot of players are not available, and particularly at the level of player that we need in the SEC. ...
"I mean, taking over a program in April and having just one player I know sounds crazy, but that's not an excuse or anything, I'm just telling the facts of college basketball. We're going to have to get to work immediately."