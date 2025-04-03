Buzz Williams Sends Goodbye Message to Texas A&M Aggies
Buzz Williams is officially saying his goodbye to the Texas A&M Aggies after being hired as the head coach at Maryland.
Williams posted a lengthy message Thursday on X, thanking those that made a difference during his time in College Station.
He leaves College Station after six seasons, posting a 120-73 career record, which includes a 2-3 record in the NCAA Tournament. He also took Texas A&M on a run to the NIT Championship during the 2021-22 season.
"Words cannot describe how thankful I am for the past six years. every relationship, every contribution, every buzz's bunch camp, all the historic things we accomplished together, and most importantly, that you welcomed myself and my family with open arms," Williams wrote. "From the moment we returned to Texas, the impact on our hearts was evident and profound. The love and care of the people and this place is special. and we will never forget our time here."
Williams could go on to thank the 12th Man, the administration and his former players, calling it "the honor of (his) career)" to coach all of the talent that came through College Station during his tenure.
"To the former players -- Thank you for giving your all," Williams wrote. "The way you represented this institution, this team, and yourselves will always be part of this program's foundation. It's been the honor of my career to coach you and to watch you grow as men."
Williams was far from a perfect coach for Texas A&M and received his fair share of criticisms but his impact on his players was unmatched. To understand what Williams meant to the players, look no further than the comments Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki said about his head coach after the season-ending loss to Michigan in the Round of 32 at the NCAA Tournament.
"That man right there next to Wade, one of the greatest people you will ever meet," Obaseki said. "He's one of the greatest coaches of all time, in basketball in general. He's changed my life. He's changed each and every one of our lives. I'm so thankful for him. Coach Buzz, you mean everything to me. I love you. No matter what, I know you're going to be one call away, one text away, and no matter what anybody says, he's one of the greatest, and y'all can't change that, and nobody will change that or take that from him."
The Aggies will now dive deep into a coaching search as they head into a new era at Reed Arena next season.