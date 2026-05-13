Texas A&M Will Play In A Major Thanksgiving Week Basketball Tournament

The Texas A&M Aggies are coming off a successful first season with head coach Bucky McMillan at the helm, and now, after a critical offseason, they are full steam ahead for 2026.

As the Aggies turn their eyes ahead and look to prove that the success they found last season was not a one-off season, they have made a change to the fall schedule.

McMillan will take his new squad to the Bahamas during Thanksgiving week to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis, according to Luke Evangelist. It will mark a critical week of games for McMillan, and a change from their original plan.

What is the Battle 4 Atlantis?

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan walks off the court against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Memorial Gymnasium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Battle 4 Atlantis is one of the many multi-team tournaments that take place over Thanksgiving week, giving teams the opportunity to face a multitude of schools in a short time. As the name suggests, the event will take place in the Bahamas at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort.

It's an eight-team event that features both a winners' and a losers' bracket, beginning with two pods of four teams each. The Aggies, who already know some of the teams in their bracket, will face off against Marquette, Virginia, and one other team that has not been named yet.

What Happened Last Time and What It Means Now

Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee (12) dunks during the first half against the Houston Cougars in a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

This is the second time in school history that the Aggies will be participating in the Battle 4 Atlants. The lone time came in 2015, when the Aggies finished as the runner-up for the tournament, losing the championship to Syracuse. Prior to the championship game, though, the Aggies secured victories over their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns and No. 10 Gonzaga.

For McMillan, in year two at the helm of the Aggies and in a critical season during his tenure, this is the first time his team will participate in a multi-team tournament since he took over. It will serve as a big test for his program, including facing some historically great teams, to be used as a benchmark for the new look roster.

After originally planning to play in the Players Era Festival, after the field was shrunk from 32 to 24 teams, the Aggies were left looking for a replacement, before being invited to the Battle 4 Atlantis. Now, McMillan will still get the chance to put his roster against other elite programs in the country.

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