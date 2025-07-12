Former Texas A&M Guard on WNBA's CBA Proposal: 'Slap in the Face'
The WNBA has seen unprecedented growth over the past year and change, but it's not all sunshine and rainbows around the league.
Last fall, WNBA players opted out of the current collective bargaining agreement (CBA), meaning it would expire on Oct. 31 after the season comes to an end. Negotiations for a new CBA have reportedly not been going well, though, with Front Office Sports reporting on July 2 that the players found the league's first offer to not be "entirely responsive" to their concerns.
Players have been very vocal about voicing their displeasure about the current state of negotiations, and now, a former Texas A&M Aggies guard has joined the chorus.
Former Texas A&M Guard Sydney Colson Not Happy With CBA Negotiations
Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson, who won the national championship with the Aggies in 2011, is one of the latest WNBA players to criticize the league for its latest CBA offer.
"Yeah, it's a slap in the face," Colson told IndyStar on July 3. "We've seen growth in our league. We're not asking for anything crazy, but it's only fair that players start to reap some of the financial rewards for bringing in better attendance in their home arenas, neutral sites, whatever it is. Players are helping to grow the game, grow the market. We should see some of that (financially)."
On June 22, Colson and Fever teammate Sophie Cunningham read out a statement on behalf of the WNBPA, calling for "a CBA that reflects our true value."
"We are fighting for a fair share of the business that we've built, because it is a business," they said. "We are not fighting for anything that's unreasonable. When it comes to salary and revenue share, we are fighting to share in the growth that we've created. Every other category across the business has grown. ... The only thing that is still capped is our player salaries, which is insane. We deserve a fair share."
Colson said she regrets not being more involved in past labor negotiations, but this time, she is doing everything she can to use her voice for good.
"We have to show that we understand what's going on," Colson said. "(The league) must think we don't understand business, or we don't understand the things we're seeing across the league, or that we won't stick together and do something to show that we respect ourselves and believe we're owed what we worked for."