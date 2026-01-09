Here Are Toughest Games on Texas A&M’s SEC Schedule

The road to the Final Four doesn’t get any easier.

Texas A&M basketball is about to get real interesting after back-to-back conference wins against LSU and Auburn but there's a lot still to be played.

“It will be a grind in SEC play, we know that,” Texas A&M head coach Bucky McMillan said. “We’ve got to play to who we are, which guards who can shoot and score. We’ve grown passing the ball and with our defense. Now we’re used to this pace.”

The Aggies are going to have to keep the pace of these three teams that are some of the favorites to make a deep run for an SEC title, but don’t count out what the Maroon and White are doing in a new era with McMillan.

Georgia

Dec 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Blue Cain (0) drives past Western Carolina Catamounts guard Justin Johnson (4) in the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images | Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

Three players who have carried the Bulldogs to a 12-1 start are guards Jeremiah Wilkinson, Blue Cain, and Marcus Millender, who led the team in points scored. The offense has produced phenomenal numbers compared to years past, shooting 49 percent from the field, 75.2 percent from the charity stripe, and 31.7 percent from behind the arc.

Coach Mike White has led the group, which has only had one loss, to Clemson in overtime. When A&M faces this group, the offense is going to lock in and stand on business, as they have gone 49 percent from the field and 73.9 percent from the free throw line, so it will be one of the most intriguing games that not many fans thought would have as much significance, but it certainly does.

Alabama

Dec 13, 2025; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (3) dribbles during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at Legacy Arena at BJCC. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

Tuscaloosa, Alabama, is always rocking inside the Coleman Coliseum as the Aggies are going to face the Crimson Tide later in the first week of February on a Wednesday. At this point, it will be the midway point of the schedule, so everyone will know where they stand going into the second half of the slate.

For McMillan’s troops, they are going to have to step on defense and shoot at an elite level as Labaron Philon, Jr., Aden Holloway, and Latrell Wrightsell are carrying the Tide as the leading scorers. Coach Nate Oats has once again led his program to a solid 10-3 start, facing a ton of tough opponents. This place is going to be rocking as it could be a battle of the guards.

Florida

Dec 21, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10), Florida Gators guard Xaivian Lee (1), Florida Gators guard Urban Klavzar (7), and Florida Gators center Micah Handlogten (3) walk on the court against the Colgate Raiders during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

A&M catches a small break after having to hit the road for a game in the middle of the week, where the team gets to come back home, where the 12th Man and Reed Rowdies will be waiting for the defending champions, Florida Gators, to visit town.

As it stands, the Gators are No. 22 in the country with a 9-4 record, but they have many players returning for another season of basketball, which should help down the stretch.

Forwards Thomas Haugh and Alex Condon, along with guard Xavien Lee, have been the ballers who have generated the most points this season. They’ll collide with some of the Aggies' best players, Ruben Dominguez, Rashaun Agee, and Marcus Hill, who are all in their first year in Aggieland. This sets up a great storyline: can the first-year guys as Aggies knock off the veterans?