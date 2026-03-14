Here’s Where Texas A&M Stands In Latest Projections After SEC Tournament

Another day closer to the big reveal of whether teams make the NCAA Tournament will soon be here.

Will Texas A&M make the dance after a short trip to Nashville, where head coach Bucky McMillan and Co. lost in the second round of the SEC Tournament?

According to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, there is no doubt that the Aggies are in, given the body of work on their resume, with quality wins over other schools that have strengthened their chances.

After the shuffle of which region and site the Maroon and White would play at, Lunardi has placed them back in the South region, which would definitely help and be appreciated by the program because the 12th Man would be closer to home and would likely want to make the trip since it is easier than other sites.

Joe Lunardi Bracketology

In the South region, the first and second rounds are in Oklahoma City, which is about six hours from College Station, Texas, and given how widespread the alumni base is across the state, there would likely be a solid showing at Paycom Center if the Aggies were to play there.

At the bottom of the region, A&M is, and the first-round matchups would set up an interesting second round if Houston were to win, and the same goes for A&M. The No. 2 seed Houston is forecasted to play No. 15 Long Island, while No. 10 A&M would clash with No. 7 UCLA.

Out in Greenville, No. 14 Troy would face No. 3 Purdue, while No. 11 Miami (Ohio) would play No. 6 Tennessee. The winners out of this section would potentially play A&M if they advance to the Sweet Sixteen.

In the upper half of the South region, the other two sites are in San Diego and Tampa. No. 13 seed in San Diego would be Utah Valley and would take on No. 4 Virginia. Then it’s also Yale, the No. 12 seed, facing No. 5 Texas Tech. In the final section of the bracket, Florida, which is the No. 1 seed, would await the winner of the No. 16 seed Louisiana Tech or Southern. The No. 8 seed Ohio State would also match up with No. 9 Villanova.

The Aggies might see one of these teams down the line if the roster can put together a complete 40 minutes or more of basketball, but these schools are not official as the selection committee will release the final decisions tomorrow at 5 p.m., with the show streaming on CBS.