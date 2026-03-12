There’s been another bracket released by a bracketologist who knows the college basketball landscape pretty well, and in his bracket, Texas A&M is in a good spot, not on the bubble, heading into conference tournament week.

Andy Katz recently shared his thoughts on what the NCAA Tournament would look like if he were making the bracket, and in that tournament, the Aggies are a No. 9 seed in the West region, which would take place in San Diego.

Ideally, that isn’t the most favorable region that A&M would want due to the Maroon and White fans not having as easy a trip to get to the site, but what is ideal is sitting in the NCAA Tournament as a seed that isn’t dangerously on the bubble with wins needed to comfortably get in without having to play their way in.

This isn’t what the official bracket will look like, as no one will know until Selection Sunday, which is three days from now, but there are still several different brackets in which the Aggies play as a different seed elsewhere.

The Andy Katz Bracket

Diving into more of what Katz came up with in his bracket, the Aggies are going to be matched up against a No. 9 seed, which is UCLA as of now. If the Aggies were to advance to the Round of 32, they would be dealt an interesting set of cards as either the No. 16 seed or the No. 1 seed would square off against them.

If head coach Bucky McMillan and Co. could advance to the Sweet 16, the next step A&M would take is facing off against one of four schools. It’s No. 5 Wisconsin taking on No. 12 Liberty and No. 4 Gonzaga taking on No. 13 Utah Valley.

On the bottom half of the bracket, it’s No. 6 BYU taking on Santa Clara, who is the No. 11 seed. One of those teams will face No. 3 Alabama or No. 14 Troy.

In the next section, it’s No. 7 Miami taking on No. 10 St. Louis and No. No. 2 Illinois is set to collide with No. 15 Portland State.

So, there are a ton of opponents that the Aggies could run into down the stretch, and it might not even be any of these teams, but Katz believes that this is how it should be arranged if he were making the decisions.

A&M plays in the SEC Tournament on Thursday, March 12, at 8:30 p.m. on the SEC Network before waiting to see where it will play on Sunday when the selection committee makes its final decisions.