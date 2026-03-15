Here’s Texas A&M's Plans For Selection Sunday

Celebrate good times. Come on.

Texas A&M basketball is inviting the public to come out and show support for the big announcement that every basketball fan who reps the Maroon and White will be waiting for.

Selection Sunday.

All the hard work and practice that head coach Bucky McMillan and Co. have put in will be celebrated on Sunday afternoon, as the reveal on CBS at 5 p.m. will showcase where the Aggies will be traveling this upcoming week.

With a 21-11 record going into March Madness with 11 SEC wins, A&M will be hoping to add several wins against whatever opponent it draws every round. There are several destinations the team could travel to, as the four regions in the first round will be located in one of the eight cities. Those sites include Oklahoma City, San Diego, Tampa, Buffalo, St. Louis, Philadelphia, Portland, and Greenville.

Before learning where they’ll be heading, though, the Aggies are going to be set up in College Station, Texas, along with the fans at the Green at Century Square for the watch party.

More Information

Join us for Selection Sunday at Century Square! 🏀



⏰ Sunday starting at 3:30 PM

📍 The Green at Century Square

More info → https://t.co/07vBm5rI61

VIP event → https://t.co/1m7YLq5lUz#GigEm | #BuckyBall pic.twitter.com/6qfkdKm3xY — Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) March 13, 2026

Here is the statement that was released by A&M Communications this past week about the plans.

“The Texas A&M men's basketball team will host a Selection Sunday watch party on March 15 at The Green at Century Square as the Aggies await their seeding for the NCAA Tournament.

Fans are encouraged to join the Aggies at the event beginning at 3:30 p.m. with various yard games, face painting and gear for purchase available. The selection show will begin promptly at 5 p.m.

The watch party is open to the public and there is not cost for admission. Prior to the selection show event, the program will hold a ticketed Texas Aggies United Pre-Event VIP Experience at The George Ball Room. Both events on Selection Sunday will occur rain or shine barring an appearance in the SEC Tournament championship game Sunday in Nashville.”

NCAA Tournament

To start off the bracket, 64 teams make it into the big dance. After the first round, it drops to the Round of 32 before there is a week break heading into the Sweet Sixteen.

After the Sweet Sixteen, the teams that haven’t lost advance to the Elite Eight, which sets up the Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, where one team will be left standing to cut down the nets.

A&M has appeared in the NCAA Tournament 17 times, with the furthest they have advanced being the Sweet Sixteen, which was back in 1951, 1969, 1975, 1980, 2007, 2016, and 2018.

The Road to the Final Four for the Aggies will begin on either Thursday, March 19, or Friday, March 20.