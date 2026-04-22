Texas A&M Adds LSU Point Guard From Transfer Portal

After entering the offseason with ample roster questions, the Texas A&M Aggies are putting together another strong roster out of the transfer portal this offseason.

Texas A&M added its fourth portal commit this spring and their second of the day on Wednesday, landing LSU Tigers transfer guard Jalen Reece, per On3's Joe Tipton. This news came a few hours after the Aggies added former G League guard Bryson Warren. Texas A&M has also already landed Kansas State guard PJ Haggerty and Tennessee forward Cade Phillips.

With Reece's commitment, the Aggies now have the makings of an elite backcourt headed into the second season under head coach Bucky McMillan, and even more moves could be on the horizon. But before looking too far ahead, let's take a look at what Texas A&M is getting in Reece, who makes the jump within the SEC following his freshman year.

Jalen Reece Was Clutch vs. Texas A&M Last Season

LSU Tigers guard Jalen Reece brings the ball up court against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

The Aggies saw firsthand that Reece can come up in big moments. Against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge on March 7, he hit the game-tying floater with 6.7 seconds to send the game to overtime.

The Aggies found a way to hold on for a 94-91 win three overtimes later but Reece ended up having one of his better game of the year, finishing with 17 points, foue rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Texas A&M is getting a guard with proven SEC experience and one that showed solid poise down the stretch of conference play as a true freshman. Those are the kinds of things the Aggies need next year in order to take another step further after winning an NCAA Tournament game this past season.

Reece averaged 5.8 points and 3.6 assists this past season but could be in position for a starting role if McMillan wants to deploy a three-guard lineup. Though the scoring average won't jump off the page, Reece's proven ability to run an offense, which resulted in some solid assist totals during SEC play, should allow guards like PJ Haggerty and Bryson Warren to take on their natural scoring roles while Reece keeps things sailing.

Reece's best assist game of the season came in another clutch overtime spot, as he had 11 points, four rebounds and 10 assists in LSU's double-overtime road win against Ole Miss on Feb. 25.

There's certainly plenty of reason for Texas A&M fans to start feeling excited about how Reece fits in with the rest of the team's portal class.

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