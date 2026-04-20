Texas A&M is Losing One of Its Top Guards to the Transfer Portal

In head coach Bucky McMillan's first year as the man in charge of Texas A&M basketball, the Aggies defied all expectations presented to them at the beginning of the season. From finishing in the top five in the Southeastern Conference to being one of the best scoring teams in the country, McMillan and his staff got right to work.

Part of that job was securing their first portal class, which was critical in the wake of a plethora of departures from the program via the transfer portal or graduation and McMillan made some very choice picks. With a superstar like forward Rashaun Agee running the show, he had himself a strong supporting cast.

One of those members, guard Marcus Hill, performed admirably in his lone season with the program, but with a waiver still waiting for the journeyman, he has elected to enter into the transfer portal, where a return would not be fully out of the question.

BREAKING:



Texas A&M guard Marcus Hill has entered the transfer portal, a source told @TexAgs.



Hill is awaiting a waiver from the NCAA for an additional year of eligibility. If he gets it approved, a return to Texas A&M is possible.



Averaged 10.3 PPG and 3.1 RPG last year. pic.twitter.com/LscosuOaOm — Luke Evangelist (@lukeevangelist_) April 20, 2026

Building the Foundation

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Marcus Hill (0) dribbles against Saint Mary's (CA) Gaels guard Dillan Shaw (11) during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

After a productive season with the North Carolina State Wolfpack, Hill decided to take his talents to College Station, where he was a Day 1 starter thanks to a quality offseason and contributed heavily to a team that grew in efficiency as the continuity between the players grew throughout the season.

Hill led the Aggies in scoring in five different contests and was second in points per game with 10.3 among those players who played every single game for McMillan and his first year in Aggieland. His veteran skill and past with Agee allowed Hill to be an example of what the "Bucky Ball" style of play is and what it can be in such a competitive conference, going further.

Now in the transfer portal, Hill is currently searching for a waiver to play another season of college basketball, as the world of NIL deals continues to be a lucrative draw for young and veteran players alike to stay in college and continue to profit before making it over to the major leagues of their respective sport.

However, a reunion with McMillan is not entirely off the table, as Hill expressed his interest to play another season for his coach should a waiver be granted to him to play another season. His return would provide a veteran presence in the program that is getting its feet settled into a new era, and someone who knows the system could be a valuable asset for the future players making their debut in the Maroon and White.

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