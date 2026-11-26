Texas A&M played its first of two games in the Battle 4 Atlantis against Xavier.

The Aggies met one of head coach Bucky McMillan’s former guards, Ruben Dominguez, who was very familiar with the system “Bucky Ball” likes to run, so both sides had extra juice going into the matchup.

Both high-powered offenses shot well in the first half, with the score at 45-41 at intermission; the Maroon and White fell behind by as many as 14 points but marched back to within striking distance in the final 20 minutes.

After being down by as many as 18 at one point, A&M could not get over the hump after having two chances late to call a timeout and draw up a play. Instead, a missed shot and three turnovers in the final 39 seconds awarded Xavier the 88-83 win. Dominguez was held to just three points in 13 minutes.

Battle In Atlantis

Nov 17, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Xavier Musketeers forward Mike Nwoko (1) reacts on the court during the game against the Cleveland State Vikings in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No surprises that this clash featured a ton of pace, and both sides had to match it to stay in the game and have a shot at pulling out a victory. That was certainly the case as, in the first 10 minutes, Xavier kept moving up and down the court, knocking down shots that kept the A&M defense on its heels.

Right off the bat, the Musketeers went on an early 7-0 run that sparked momentum as LSU transfer Mike Nwoko muscled in a layup before the hammer jam, with Filip Borovicanin and Kalek House adding to the 10-5 lead.

Later in the first period, A&M guard PJ Haggerty took over at the free-throw line and added a couple of easy layups, with help from a Jalen Reece triple, to keep the game within one at the 12-minute mark.

Gabriel Pozzato heated up with the next nine points the Musketeers recorded, helping head coach Richard Pitino’s team convert on six of their last seven field goals. During that span, the Aggies buried only one of their eight field goals that led to a timeout.

With under seven left in the first half, Dominguez finally drilled his first three of the afternoon, and Xavier went on another quick 6-0 run. After that, the 14-point lead faded with A&M’s hot hands heating up.

In the final 5:44, the Maroon and White stepped up the pressure and found better looks, finishing strong and heading to the locker room. The press was working, and better ball sharing cut the lead to just four, with the 15-5 run going to break.

Things quickly spiraled after taking the court in the second half as Xavier took advantage of A&M sleeping. The Aggies scored only four points in the first 5:04, while the Musketeers scored 18. The defense had no answer for Nwoko and Pozzato, the main drivers of the 16-0 run. Six of those points came on fast breaks, and three triples also fell, causing the game to snowball.

A&M's relentless attack continued as forward Jamie Vinson scored the first of several buckets that helped the team climb back with a 13-3 run. Haggerty added three points, and Neiko Mundey muscled in a layup before two veterans, Zach Clemence and Rylan Griffen, hit a three-pointer to cut the lead to single digits.

Five minutes later, a similar run got the Aggies to within one possession, with Xavier up 75-74. It all began with forwards Mackenzie Mgbako and Jalen Shelley, along with Griffen, all drawing fouls to go to the line. Haggerty connected on a layup in the paint before two massive Shelley dunks left the Musketeers scrambling for an answer.

Guard Tru Washington stopped the run with a jumper and free throw, but A&M kept punching back. The offense managed to only muster nine points in the last 3:45, with some coaching challenges that fortunately went their way for a few additional possessions. Despite both going A&M’s way late, Xavier’s ability to cash in at the free-throw line and deny another field goal sealed the win at Imperial Arena.

The Aggies’ defense forced 24 turnovers but was outrebounded 33-24. On offense, they shot 43 percent from the field, 48 percent from downtown, and 71 percent at the charity stripe. Three Aggies finished the night in double figures but still couldn't hold off Nwoko, who tallied a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Next up for A&M is a date with Marquette on Friday, November 27, at 4 p.m. on the SEC Network.

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