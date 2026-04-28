How Texas A&M Fixed Its Biggest Offseason Need

Size was one of Texas A&M’s biggest problems last season. Big man Mackenzie Mgbako played just seven games due to a foot injury, and it left the Aggies in a difficult position without a lot of size in their starting lineup.

Rashaun Agee (6’8”) was the Aggies’ tallest starter, playing alongside 6’6” Rubén Dominguez, 6’5” Rylan Griffen, 6’4” Marcus Hill and 6’0” Jacari Lane. Off the bench, the Aggies' best options for matching with size were Zach Clemence and Jamie Vinson (6’11”), who played a combined 23.6 minutes per game.

Texas A&M is resetting its starting lineup in 2026, and Mgbako, Clemence and Vinson are returning to the roster. However, the transfer portal additions prove that size was a point of emphasis for the staff.

Texas A&M Addresses Size Concerns in Transfer Portal

Texas A&M Aggies forward Zach Clemence attempts a three-point basket over Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler during the first half of a second-round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Of the nine players on Texas A&M’s roster who played in at least 10 games and played at least 10 minutes per game, only two of them were taller than 6’6” and three were under 6’4”. In some of the Aggies’ worst losses, this lack of height, length and strength was apparent.

This was one of the Aggies’ biggest needs as they entered the offseason, and it seemed to be a point of emphasis. The opportunity to reset the roster was there — Texas A&M had zero returning starters and three returners who averaged over five minutes per game — and a difference was made.

Among the additions made in the transfer portal are Cade Phillips and Jalen Shelley. Phillips is a 6’9” forward from Tennessee who appeared in 61 games and started nine for the Volunteers. He is a true forward and averaged 4.0 rebounds per game in just over 16 minutes last season.

In his career, Phillips averages 9.4 rebounds per 40 minutes and an offensive rebounding percentage of 13.7%, according to Sports Reference. Both of these numbers would have led the Aggies in 2025

Tennessee forward Cade Phillips jumps with the ball towards the basket during an NCAA basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Northern Kentucky Norse at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Nov. 8, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Shelley is a former top-100 recruit who began his career at USC before transferring to Loyola Marymount. He is a long, dynamic forward who crashed the glass for the Lions (sixth in the WCC in total rebounds) and will make an impact in transition for Texas A&M. He also has a defensive upside, showing flashes in 2025.

In Texas A&M’s scheme, this length is important. The Aggies like to press and force turnovers, and length on defense helps with this disruption.

Texas A&M also added a 6’10” freshman in the 2026 recruiting class: Josh Irving. The four-star recruit from Pasadena, Calif., is a top center recruit in his class. He is regarded as a toolsy, skilled big man who can defend the rim and move well for his size. Irving could develop into a disruptive defender.

There are still some concerns for Texas A&M, however. The roster still lacks a true center, much like last season. Mgbako will likely play the position, but it is not his best fit. He is more of a finesse player and has averaged fewer than five rebounds per game in every season of his career.

Between him, Vinson and Clemence, the Aggies should have a solid rotation of players who can play the 5. Meanwhile, transfer additions like PJ Haggerty, Tyshawn Archie and Bryson Warren can focus on scoring and playing hard on defense, putting the Aggies in a great position for 2026 and beyond.

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