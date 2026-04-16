Texas A&M Lands Transfer Portal Commit From SEC Rival

The college basketball calendar moves as fast as any sport, with the Michigan Wolverines being crowned champions on April 6 and the NCAA transfer portal opening the following day.

According to On3's database, there have been over 1,100 entries into the portal, ranging from superstar players chasing millions of dollars, to players just simply looking for a clear path to the court. One program that has been among the more active ones since the opening of the portal is the Texas A&M Aggies.

The program is coming off the first season of head coach Bucky McMillan's tenure, and went 22-12. The Aggies were able to escape the first round of the NCAA Tournament, but ended up getting bounced out of the second round for the third straight season.

In an effort to bolster the roster, McMillan already added an All-American forward in PJ Haggerty, who transferred in from Kansas State. They were also able to bring in a former player of McMillan player from Samford on Wednesday, adding Radford transfer Lukas Walls. On Thursday, the Aggies' transfer portal class grew by one.

Texas A&M dips back into portal

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan looks on during the second half. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

As announced on social media, the Aggies will be adding Tennessee Volunteers transfer Cade Phillips.

"BREAKING: Tennessee transfer forward Cade Phillips has committed to Texas A&M, @JoeTipton reports👍," wrote On3 in X.

BREAKING: Tennessee transfer forward Cade Phillips has committed to Texas A&M, @JoeTipton reports👍https://t.co/vRKs7SuPGb pic.twitter.com/nMRGmU5uG3 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 16, 2026

Phillips, a former three-star recruit out of Link Academy, saw his season cut short this past year. With that being said, he provides some size at 6-foot-9. During his three years in Knoxville, Phillips played in 61 games with nine career starts. He averaged 3.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game.

Unfortunately for Phillips, he needed shoulder surgery, which ended his 2025-26 season after just 10 games. Considering he doesn't provide much floor spacing on offense with just one career three, it never hurts to have another big man who can defend and make plays in the paint.

With Ruben Dominguez, Josh Holloway and Pop Isaacs all leaving the program through the portal, On3 currently has the Aggies' class ranked as the No. 40 transfer portal class in college basketball. It's hard to imagine that the Aggies are done, so fans should expect for some more new faces to be headed toward College Station.

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