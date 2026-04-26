Texas A&M Making Noise In Transfer Portal With Another New Addition

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team is staying busy in the transfer portal this offseason under head coach Bucky McMillan.

Per reports from On3's Joe Tipton, the Aggies have landed a commitment from Loyola Marymount forward Jalen Shelley, who is entering his third year of college. He averaged 13.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists this past season.

A product of Little Elm, TX, Shelley will now be making a return to his home state after starting off his career with the USC Trojans. Shelley is now the sixth transfer portal addition for Texas A&M this offseason and projects as one of the top players off the bench for next year's team.

Where Jalen Shelley Fits on Texas A&M's Roster

Loyola Marymount Lions forward Jalen Shelley controls the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. M | James Snook-Imagn Images

At 6-8, 210 pounds, Shelley's size and versatility makes him a potential starting-caliber player for the Aggies, though it's likely he will come off the bench. This will make Texas A&M even more dangerous, as Shelley has a strong knack of scoring in the paint and getting to his left hand. He proved this across 19 games of 10+ points last season at LMU.

Shelley is a mismatch for most defenses. He has the length to drive past guards along with the speed and ball-handling ability to beat big men that get stuck with guarding him on the perimeter.

LMU transfer forward Jalen Shelley has committed to Texas A&M, he told @On3.



The 6-8 sophomore from Little Elm, Texas averaged 13.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game this season, earning All-WCC Honorable Mention honors. He also recorded six double-doubles, which was… pic.twitter.com/ETnNguf2Ia — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 26, 2026

The outside shot is still a work in progress, as he went 25 of 87 from 3-point range last season. If Shelley can become a respectable enough shooter to space the floor, the Aggies become an even more dangerous bunch.

Shelley joins a Texas A&M portal class that is starting to make the Aggies look like an SEC contender once again after a successful first season under McMillan. The Aggies have also landed Kansas State guard PJ Haggerty, LSU guard Jalen Reece, Tennessee forward Cade Phillips and McNeese guard Tyshawn Archie.

Though he technically isn't a portal addition, let's count former Knicks G-League guard Bryson Warren as a part of this list.

Texas A&M has also secured the return of forward's Mackenzie Mgbako and Zach Clemence, who will both likely be starters next season. Regardless of what the season ends up looking like, there's no doubt that the Aggies are loaded with talent for the second year in the McMillan era.

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