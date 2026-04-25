Texas A&M Lands Another Guard Out Of Transfer Portal

Year 1 of Bucky McMillan was a success for the Texas A&M Aggies, especially considering the late start he got in the cycle; he still turned them into a tournament team, and at one point was the top team in the SEC.

That season is over now, and the Aggies have turned their attention to the offseason, looking to land some of the top transfer portal players around the country, as they have for the cycle.

Now McMillan adds another exciting guard to their rotation, and will have former McNeese guard Tyshawn Archie on the roster, an exciting pairing for the other new additions to the roster.

Why Tyshawn Archie is A Great Addition

Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Tyshawn Archie (8) shoots as Memphis Tigers forward Dain Dainja (42) defends during the second half at FedExForum. | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Archie was one of the most electric guards last season in the Southland conference for the Cowboys, earning All-Southland first team and All-Southland tournament honors for his effort. It was his lone season there, but he made it count.

Playing in 34 games and starting in 24 of them, finishing with an average of 14.3 points per game, 1.7 steals per game, and 2.9 assists per game, while shooting 43 percent from the floor, 36.9 percent from beyond the arc, and 90 percent from the free throw line. His ability on defense, including his 1.7 steals per game, ranked second in the conference.

Prior to his time there, he spent two seasons with the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes, where his numbers were slightly lower, but he was just as efficient on the court. He shot 36.8 percent from the three-point line and 45.7 percent from the floor, making the most of his opportunities during the 2024-25 season, where he saw 22.1 minutes per game.

The Houston native was a three-star recruit out of high school, ranked as the No. 26 recruit in the state of Texas, and now finds himself returning to his home state, looking to be a key addition as the Aggies continue to revamp their basketball program under the direction of McMillan.

The addition of Archie puts the Aggies with the No. 11-ranked transfer class, and joins a duo of guards who are some of the top in the country. Joining Jalen Reece and PJ Haggerty, McMillan now has a combination of guards that will allow his style of "Bucky Ball" to be played as efficiently as he would have hoped it would be last season.

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