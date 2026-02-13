How to Watch Texas A&M Aggies Basketball vs. No. 19 Vanderbilt Commodores

The Texas A&M Aggies were one of the better stories in college basketball to start the season, finding themselves with only one loss in conference play, and tied for first in the SEC eight games in.

The Aggies find themselves on a three-game losing streak, including two of them being decided by three points or less. Now, as they travel to take on the top-25 ranked Vanderbilt Commodores, they will look to find their way back into the win column.

Here is how to watch the Aggies as they take on the number 19-ranked Commodores.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt

Texas A&M guard Jacari Lane (5) takes an inbound pass during the game with Alabama at Coleman Coliseum. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who: Texas A&M Aggies 17-7 (7-4 in SEC) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores 20-4 (7-4 in SEC)

Texas A&M Aggies 17-7 (7-4 in SEC) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores 20-4 (7-4 in SEC) What: 12th conference game of the season for both teams.

12th conference game of the season for both teams. When: Saturday, February 14 at 12:00 p.m. CT

Saturday, February 14 at 12:00 p.m. CT Where: Memorial Gymnasium (Nashville, Tennessee)

Memorial Gymnasium (Nashville, Tennessee) TV/Streaming: SEC Network

SEC Network Radio: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network, SiriusXM 382

1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network, SiriusXM 382 Radio Announcers: Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), John Thornton (Color Analyst)

Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), John Thornton (Color Analyst) Last Season: The Aggies finished last season with a 23-11 record, including an 11-7 finish in the SEC and would be eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Commodores went 20-13, including 8-10 in conference play last season. They would make the NCAA Tournament as a 12-seed, but would be eliminated in the first round by the Texas Longhorns.

The Aggies finished last season with a 23-11 record, including an 11-7 finish in the SEC and would be eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Commodores went 20-13, including 8-10 in conference play last season. They would make the NCAA Tournament as a 12-seed, but would be eliminated in the first round by the Texas Longhorns. Series History: The two teams have met 20 times before, with the Aggies trailing all-time in the contest 8-12. They are looking for their third win all-time on the road against the Commodores, as they are 2-7 against them.

Meet the Coaches

Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Mark Byington watches his team against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Bucky McMillan, Texas A&M: McMillan is in his first year as the head coach for the Aggies and he spent the last five seasons as the Samford head coach, leading them to an NCAA Tournament appearance and one NIT Appearance. He played college basketball from 2002-2006 at Alabama Birmingham-Southern.

Mark Byington, Vanderbilt: Byington is in his second season as the head coach of the Commodores where he holds a 40-17 record. He was the head coach at James Madison for four years before moving to the SEC, and played four seasons as a guard for UNC Wilmington from 1994-1998.

What to Know About the Commodores

Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyler Tanner (3) drives to the basket against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second half at Memorial Gymnasium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Commodores have proved themselves as one of the top offensive teams in the country, ranking eighth in points per game with 88.7. Guard Tyler Tanner leads the team in offensive production, ranking first in points and assists with 18.9 and 5.3 respectively.

However, the Aggies could look to take advantage of defensive woes from Byington's squad. The Commodores rank 153rd in opponents points per game with 73.8, while also ranking 135th in rebounds per game with 34.1.

While the Commodores are an explosive offense, if the Aggies can find a few stops and use their own offensive prowess, they could find themselves back in the win column.

