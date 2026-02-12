Texas A&M Loses Third Straight in Close Home Loss vs. Missouri

Down to the wire.

It was an extremely entertaining game, with both Texas A&M and Missouri going back and forth, and it came down to the final four seconds with a chance to win Wednesday night at Reed Arena.

On the inbound, the Aggies got it in to forward Rashaun Agee, who had a chance to get the game-winning basket, but he tried to post up against a Tigers’ defender and was unable to connect on the final shot, resulting in a one-point loss, 86-85.

Throughout the night, Missouri's offense was a roller coaster, clinging to an early lead before losing it, regaining it, and losing it again, before finding enough fuel in the tank to power past an A&M team that has now lost its last three games. Most of the success came for Missouri in the paint, accumulating 56 points.

Aggies vs Tigers Recap

An interesting first half.

That’s how it should be summed up for A&M, as it was odd that they only drew one trip to the free-throw line that was buried by forward Zach Clemence with under one minute left before heading to the locker room. The biggest lead was six for A&M, hoping to go on a 6-0 run.

Going into intermission, what was notable was that the Aggies were finding ways to drill numerous 3-pointers, as 11 of the first 17 shots from beyond the arc were made.

Perfect from three to go into the second half from deep was guard Rylan Griffen, who nailed all three of his attempts to start his evening, where he was also in double digits with 11 points. Help was on the way as there were also nine other teammates who contributed to the scoring column.

Despite getting outrebounded, there was still plenty of heart and hustle on the floor as A&M entered the second half shooting 65 percent from the field and from three. Bench points were limited for Missouri to start out, as A&M continued to substitute to apply pressure.

What the Tigers did to stay in the game was work inside, where 24 of the first 41 points came in the paint. The Aggies’ defense did a solid job of staying to the recipe, holding the leading scorer for head coach Dennis Gates to six points at halftime. Forward Mark Mitchell was quieter than T.O. Barrett and Trent Pierce, who combined for 20 points in the first 20 minutes.

Whatever was said at the break had Agee fired up coming out of the tunnel, as he started by drilling the first seven points for the Aggies, hitting a few trips to the line, where he connected on his first three attempts.

Clemence gave A&M’s offense its biggest lead with a three from the wing to go up 57-50.

After that, Missouri went on a 7-0 run generated by guard Jacob Crews with three converted free throws, followed by a layup by Anthony Robinson Ⅱ and a dunk by Shawn Philips Jr.

McMillan had to call a timeout after two fastbreak opportunities by Gates’ players that gave them an eight-point lead with 7:55 remaining.

From there, the Aggies took the lead back one more time after a Griffen and Clemence triple, but three layups for the Tigers sealed the seventh win for them after a dunk gave them the final word.

Clemence concluded with 20 points, followed by Griffen’s 17 and Agee’s 13 points.

Next up for the Aggies is a trip to face the Commodores on Saturday, February 14, at noon on the SEC Network.