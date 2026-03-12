How To Watch Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma in SEC Tournament

On Thursday night, Texas A&M and Oklahoma will face off in the second round of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament. It will be the first appearance for the Aggies in the tournament after receiving a first-round bye.

Texas A&M has all but confirmed it's position in March Madness, but the Sooners have a lot more to play for. Because of their 7-11 record in SEC play, Oklahoma is trying to run the conference tournament table to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

The Sooners took care of business against South Carolina on Wednesday night, winning by a score of 86-74. Here's everything you need to know to watch the matchup.

How To Watch Texas A&M vs Oklahoma

Jan 24, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan looks on during the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Who: Texas A&M Aggies 21-10 (11-7 SEC) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (18-14,7-11 SEC)

Thursday, March 12 at 8:30 p.m. Where: Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, Tennessee)

Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, Tennessee) TV/Streaming: SEC Network

SEC Network Radio: 1620 AM/94.5 FM

1620 AM/94.5 FM Radio Announcers: Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Dane Bradshaw (color commentary)

Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Dane Bradshaw (color commentary) Last season: Texas A&M suffered a narrow loss to the Texas Longhorns in their last SEC Tournament appearance. Oklahoma advanced past the first round of the SEC Tournament with a win over the Georgia Bulldogs, but fell just short against the Kentucky Wildcats, bringing their season to a close.

Texas A&M suffered a narrow loss to the Texas Longhorns in their last SEC Tournament appearance. Oklahoma advanced past the first round of the SEC Tournament with a win over the Georgia Bulldogs, but fell just short against the Kentucky Wildcats, bringing their season to a close. Series History: Oklahoma leads the all-time series 14-32. Texas A&M has won the last four matchups against the Sooners, including a 75-71 win in Norman, Oklahoma earlier this season.

Meet the Coaches

Nov 6, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan reacts during the second half against the Texas Southern Tigers at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Bucky McMillan: Texas A&M is in its first season under head coach Bucky McMillan, who arrived in College Station after a successful run at Samford that included guiding the Bulldogs to an NCAA Tournament appearance. Now, McMillan is looking to turn the Aggies into a perennial NCAA Tournament contender.

Porter Moser: Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser is in his fifth season guiding the Oklahoma men's basketball team. He arrives in Norman ahead of the 2021-22 season after a decade at Loyola Chicago, where he led the Ramblers to both a Final Four and a Sweet 16 appearance. His 2024-25 squad marked a high point in his tenure, finishing the season with a 20-14 record, earning a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

What to Know About the Sooners

Feb 4, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Nijel Pack (9) shoots during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

After losing nine of their first 10 conference games, the Sooners have turned into a completely different basketball team in February and March. Oklahoma has won seven of its last nine games, carrying some notable momentum into the SEC Tournament. Their win over South Carolina was proof of that.

The Sooners have been the defintion of average for most of the season. Despite their recent hot streak, the program is still ranked ninth in both scoring offense and defense. If there's one thing that Oklahoma excels at, it would be shooting from the three-point line. As a team, the Sooners are shooting over 37 percent from beyond the arc.

Nijel Pack and Xzayvier Brown lead the way in scoring for Oklahoma, with both averaging over 15 points per game. Pack has been especially dominant for the Sooners recently, scoring over 20 points in four of his last five games.