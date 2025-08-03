Kansas Jayhawks Transfer Commits to Texas A&M
With Bucky Ball inching closer and closer, Texas A&M adds another guard to its roster, Noah Shelby, as announced on X. Shelby spent seasons at Rice, Vanderbilt, and Kansas as the 6'3 guard from McKinney, Texas, is returning to his home state to finish out his collegiate basketball career as he enters his senior season.
As a freshman at Vanderbilt, Shelby played in 14 games with the Commodores, averaging 3.7 points per game. Shelby had a season-high 12 points against Tennessee, including three 3-pointers, shooting .429 from the field.
After his season at Vanderbilt, Shelby transferred to Rice for his sophomore year, as he was able to see the court more. He played in 30 games and made one start with the Owls, as he averaged 3.9 points per game.
Shelby had a career and season-high 14 points with the Owls in a game against St. Thomas in the season opener. He also shot an impressive 3-4 from behind the arc, as he led the team with his career-high 14 points.
This previous season, Shelby took a redshirt year at Kansas as a walk on, as he is trying to find his footing. After entering the transfer portal for the third time, Texas A&M head coach Bucky McMillan decided to take on Shelby for the 2025-26 season.
Shelby's Role In Aggieland
Entering his fourth year of college basketball, Shelby is heading back to his home state to play for the Aggies. He joins other guards Marcus Hill, Josh Holloway, Pop Isaacs, Rylan Griffin, Jacari Lane, Rubén Dominguez and Jeremiah Green.
With seven other guards on the team, it will be interesting to see who secures the starting roles as the season slowly but surely approaches. Through 44 career games played, a 34 percent shooting percentage, as well as a 32.5 three-point percentage, Shelby certainly brings the heat behind the basketball.
He had a more impactful career at Rice as he scored 118 points for the Owls, compared to 52 points with the Commodores. He improved in every part of his game at Rice, as his numbers in rebounds, assists, and steals all sky rocketed.
With McMillan taking charge of the Aggies for his first season, he has completely transformed Texas A&M's basketball program, as he has had to restaff the entire coaching squad and only had one player stay, Chris McDermott.
The Aggies official schedule has not yet been released, yet the Aggies will play LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, and South Carolina at home in Reed Arena.