Kansas Transfer Guard Commits to Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies are continuing to add to their roster from the transfer portal as the program prepares for the first season under head coach Bucky McMillan.
Per reports from On3's Joe Tipton, Kansas transfer guard Rylan Griffen has committed to Texas A&M after one year with the Jayhawks. A Dallas native, he played his first two seasons at Alabama, helping lead the Crimson Tide to the Final Four during the 2023-24 campaign.
Griffen averaged 6.3 points and 2.1 rebounds in 33 games (20 starts) for Kansas this past season.
Griffen will quickly reunite with forward Zach Clemence, who is also transferring to Texas A&M from Kansas.
The news of Griffen's commitment came not long after it was reported by Tobias Bass of The Athletic that guard Duke Miles was in the process of being released from his National Letter of Intent (NLI). Griffen's looming arrival is potentially what led to Miles' decision to back off of his commitment.
The Aggies have been busy in the portal as of late. Along with signing Miles on April 23, Texas A&M recently landed N.C. State guard Marcus Hill and Texas Tech forward Federiko Federiko. McMillan's portal class also includes the aforementioned Clemence, Mackenzie Mgbako (Indiana), Jacari Lane (North Alabama), Josh Holloway (Samford) and Jamie Vinson (Texas).
This is a developing story.