One Problem Could Haunt Texas A&M Basketball in SEC Play

Texas A&M basketball opened the 2026-27 season with an impressive 97-66 victory over Alabama State, but the final score may have hidden one area that needs immediate attention. Despite controlling the game offensively and forcing 25 turnovers, the Aggies struggled to consistently win the battle on the boards.

That could become a much bigger problem as the competition improves.

Head coach Bucky McMillan's team has plenty of reasons to feel encouraged after its season opener, but if Texas A&M wants to compete with the top teams in the SEC, improving its rebounding effort needs to become a priority before Friday's matchup against Northern Kentucky.

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas A&M Aggies coach Bucky McMillan during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M Needs to Win the Rebounding Battle

The most noticeable concern from the Alabama State game was the Aggies' inability to consistently control the glass.

Texas A&M was outrebounded 44-43, with the Hornets collecting 16 offensive rebounds compared to the Aggies' 14. While the difference might seem small, allowing an opponent to generate additional possessions through offensive rebounds can quickly become costly.

The Aggies did a tremendous job protecting the paint offensively, outscoring Alabama State 42-26. They also forced 25 turnovers, collected 13 steals and converted those mistakes into 30 points.

However, defensive success does not end when an opponent misses a shot. Texas A&M must be more aggressive about securing rebounds and limiting second-chance opportunities.

Against Alabama State, the Aggies had enough advantages elsewhere to overcome that weakness. Against SEC opponents, that might not be the case.

Northern Kentucky Presents Another Rebounding Challenge

Texas A&M's next opponent, Northern Kentucky, will provide another opportunity to address the issue.

The Norse are known for an aggressive, pressure-oriented defensive approach that emphasizes creating turnovers and disrupting opposing offenses. Their physicality and willingness to compete for possessions could challenge the Aggies in several areas.

The reported roster-height averages also suggest a potential size disadvantage for Texas A&M. Northern Kentucky averages approximately 6-foot-5.5, compared to roughly 6-foot-2 for the Aggies.

While average height does not tell the entire story of a team's rebounding ability, those extra inches could matter when battling for position inside.

Players such as Jalen Shelley, who recorded 12 rebounds and a double-double against Alabama State, will be important in helping Texas A&M establish a physical presence around the basket.

Mar 21, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee (12) drives to the hoop past Houston Cougars center Chris Cenac Jr. (5) during the second half of a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rebounding Could Determine Texas A&M's SEC Ceiling

The Aggies have already demonstrated that they can create offense through defensive pressure. Forcing 25 turnovers and scoring 30 points off those mistakes is an encouraging foundation for McMillan's team.

However, the upcoming schedule will eventually feature opponents with significantly more size, experience and defensive discipline.

Teams such as Tennessee, Florida and Ole Mi could make every possession more difficult. If Texas A&M continues allowing opponents to collect offensive rebounds, those extra opportunities could become the difference in close conference games.

The season opener was an encouraging start, especially with seven players making their Texas A&M debuts. Still, Friday's matchup against Northern Kentucky offers an important early test.

If the Aggies want to turn their promising roster into a legitimate SEC contender, they must start winning the battle on the boards.

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