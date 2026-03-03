Texas A&M Aggies Continue to Slip in Latest Bracketology Update

As March Madness approaches, Joe Lunardi's Bracketology once again becomes one of the most visited stops for college basketball fanatics. On Tuesday morning, the sports analyst for ESPN released his latest update to the projected field of 64.

While Miami (OH) and Auburn are making their arguments for the last spot in the NCAA Tournament, the Texas A&M Aggies (19-10, 9-7 in SEC) continue to sit in that uncomfortable middle ground. Head coach Bucky McMillan's squad is currently projected to be a No. 11 seed when March Madness begins.

Texas A&M's résumé still carries enough weight to keep them in the projected field, but the program is also at the mercy of other bubble teams as well. The Aggies, along with TCU, UCLA, and SMU, are currently grouped together in the ever volatile "Last Four Byes" category. With so many programs around the cut line for an at-large spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Why Scoreboard-Watching Matters for Texas A&M

Jan 10, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee (12) controls the ball as Oklahoma Sooners forward Mohamed Wague (5) defends during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

With their recent losses to both Texas and Arkansas, it's safe to say that the Aggies aren't trending upward in terms of NCAA Tournament projections. Just a little over two weeks ago, Texas A&M was projected to be the No. 9 seed in the south regional.

There are several compounding factors that have added pressure on Texas A&M to find success on the basketball court rather quickly. As previously mentioned, the only way the Aggies control their own destiny is if they come out on top in the SEC Basketball Tournament. Anything short of that leaves their fate in the hands of the committee.

Programs like TCU, Ohio State, Santa Clara, and New Mexico have all begun stacking wins. With every win from a fellow bubble team, A&M's argument for an at-large bid gets a little weaker.

While the Aggies have a résumé that's as good — and in some cases slightly better — than several other bubble teams, the selection committee has been know to favor teams that string together wins at the end of the season.

A Must-Win Matchup Against the Wildcats

Feb 28, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Mouhamed Dioubate (23) celebrates a basket during the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Because of their current placement in the NCAA Tournament bubble, Texas A&M's upcoming matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats now becomes even more important. While both programs hold a 19-10 record, the Wildcats have been better against league opponents with a conference record of 10-6.

Kentucky also has the No. 24-ranked strength of record in the country with wins over No. 18 St John's, No. 20 Arkansas, and No. 24 Vanderbilt. The Wildcats have also beaten No. 24 Vanderbilt twice this season, proving that they can beat the same ranked opponent more than once. Texas A&M, meanwhile, holds the No. 40-ranked strength of schedule.

The matchup in College Station gives the Aggies a prime opportunity to prove that they are a team that's built for March Madness. Texas A&M and Kentucky are slated to tip-off at 6 p.m. on ESPN2