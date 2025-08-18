Rising Star Shooting Guard Names Texas A&M Among His Top 6 Schools
Coach Bucky McMillan's welcome as Texas A&M basketball's new head coach has been a whirlwind, between building a staff on the dot and putting together a competitive squad. Those tasks have been more or less taken care of; now, it's a matter of maintaining a future.
Now with the luxury of scouting out future talent, McMillan & Co. has its sights set on Class of 2026 shooting guard Quentin Coleman, a six-foot-three, 170-pounder out of the state of Missouri. A native of St. Louis, Coleman named his six finalists of Illinois, Wake Forest, St. Louis, Texas Tech, Iowa and Texas A&M.
St. Louis maintains the home-field advantage of recruiting local talent, but the promise of playing time and the chance to be part of a developing offense is the difference maker at A&M. A new system, a new coach and lots of resources available for one of the country's growing talents.
If Coleman were to sign a letter of intent to be part of the Aggies' 2026 recruiting class, it would make him the lone signee of a rookie coach's first true recruiting cycle. Such a commitment would surely bolster McMillan's recruiting power, as he and his staff are looking ahead at another pair of prospects in next year's class, center Josh Irving and small forward Bryson Howard.
Defined by a hard-nosed, defense-centric approach under former head coach Buzz Williams's tenure, A&M will look to shift in the opposite direction, opting for a more offense-friendly system with the arrival of Bucky McMillan from Samford.
Though an official offer has been extended to Coleman by the Aggies, an official visit has to be put down in the books. Wake Forest is the first and only school thus far to host the young star and presumably lead the recruiting efforts.
With the departure of Williams, A&M managed to hold onto one of the recruits that had previously committed in the 2025 class, though McMillan's staff will have to be full-steam ahead in order to present themselves as an up-and-coming power in the SEC.
During his junior high school season, Coleman averaged 19.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.7 steals per game, shooting 45.4% from three. He took his talents further as he also flexed his muscle at the EYBL Peach Jam, where he was averaging 14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals in eight games to pair with shooting 39% from beyond the arc.
Though his commitment date is so far uncertain, watch for A&M to maintain a hot streak on the recruiting trail as it aims to put itself in the forefront of SEC offenses.