Texas A&M Basketball Announces 2025-26 SEC Schedule
The excitement surrounding the Texas A&M basketball team is at an all-time high.
Coach Bucky McMillan has revitalized a fan base that was ready to demote basketball out of the big three sports at Texas A&M. Towards the end of the Aggies’ 2024-25 season, then-coach Buzz Williams’ hard-nosed, offensive rebound and free-throw reliant playstyle had begun to grow old with the 12th Man. McMillan’s fast-paced, “winning” style of basketball will be a breath of fresh air.
With football being the main focus as fall approaches, Texas A&M basketball has announced its 2025-26 SEC schedule.
What are Texas A&M’s Intriguing Matchups?
With the implementation of Bucky Ball in Aggieland, looking at the Fightin’ Farmers’ previous outcomes to determine which games will be key in the upcoming season is not the most reliable approach. However, focusing on the opponents’ playstyle and bad blood towards the Aggies can guide the intrigue surrounding matchups.
The Maroon and White’s second SEC game will be one of the biggest of the year. On Jan. 6/7, the Aggies hit the road to take on the Auburn Tigers. Last season, A&M pulled off an immaculate upset over the No. 1 Tigers in Wade Taylor IV’s last career home game in Aggieland. Despite both teams losing a lot of their firepower from 2024-25, A&M’s new Bucky Ball approach will likely match up well against Auburn’s knock-down shooters seeking revenge for last season.
On Feb. 7, Texas A&M will face arguably the toughest foe they will face all season, the reigning champion Florida Gators. The Gators are fresh off their National Championship victory and have shown no signs of slowing down. Williams’ old-school style of basketball was no match for Florida. With McMillan at the helm, the Aggies may be able to keep up with the Gators’ high-powered units.
Now that Texas is in the SEC, no matter what the sport or how good or bad either team is performing, the Longhorns will always be one of the most intriguing matchups on A&M’s schedule. The hatred and rivalry run so deep that the matchup will always mean more. This season has a chance to set the tone for the rivalry for years to come. Both teams have first-year head coaches with new schemes to be introduced to the conference. Both first-year head coaches have a chance to completely turn the tide of the rivalry and write their narrative. The Aggies travel to Austin on Jan. 17 and the Longhorns visit College Station on Feb. 28.