Texas A&M Basketball Adds Veteran Transfer to Roster
A busy offseason is far from over for coach Bucky McMillan & Co. as recruits continue to fill into Texas A&M basketball's reshaped identity.
Per reports from CBS insider Jon Rothstein, the latest addition to the roster is Southern Illinois transfer Ali Dibba out of the Missouri Valley Conference.
Dibba is no stranger to a high workload, as he started all 33 games last year for Southern Illinois as the Salukis managed just a 14-19 record through the 2024-2025 season. While their overall record left a lot to be desired, this did not impede Dibba's productivity, averaging 17.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.
Additionally, he shot 49.0 percent from the field, 33.7 percent from 3-point range and 66.0 percent at the free-throw line to shore up his offensive output.
What Dibba Brings to Texas A&M
Measuring in at 6-5, 202 pounds, Dibba brings size and presence under the basket to jam the ball and get the edge on defenders. A&M will not be the only stop on Dibba's college journey, as he began his career at Chicago State, though he would transfer the next year to Abilene Christian after recording just five games of action.
While at ACU, Dibba made a name for himself through two years of play for the Wildcats, starting in 61 games. The 2023-2024 season was his best in Abilene, averaging 15.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.
The 2025-2026 season will be Dibba's fifth year of college eligibility, after being granted an extra year by courtesy of an NCAA waiver. His choice to bring his talents to College Station will be under a brand-new coaching regime with McMillan, who is going into his first year at the helm of the Aggie program.
While under the direction of now-Maryland coach Buzz Williams, A&M was defined by its defensive aggression and ability to crash the board in an instant. Now under the leadership of McMillan, the identity of Aggie basketball will be turned over its head.
The former Samford coach carried his 2024-2025 squad to a national top-20 offense, something Dibba will be eager to get involved in as the latest addition to the newest chapter of Aggie basketball.
Now with a more complete roster, McMillan can put together a starting lineup and get an idea of who will make up the most potent offensive combination. And with Dibba's commitment, it adds an extra choice of the blend of multiple skill sets to be the tone setter in the Aggie offense.