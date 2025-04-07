Analyst Makes Shocking Claim On Relationship Between Buzz Williams & Trev Alberts
Former Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams shocked the college basketball world by leaving the program to join the Maryland Terrapins earlier this month after six seasons in Aggieland.
He left College Station after six seasons, posting a 120-73 career record, which includes a 2-3 record in the NCAA Tournament. He also took Texas A&M on a run to the NIT Championship during the 2021-22 season.
The Aggies would go on to hire Samford coach Bucky McMillan as his replacement, who will bring a new brand of basketball to the program than they have seen in recent years. Nevertheless, the sting was Williams' exit is still being felt.
However, according to ESPN college basketball analyst and former head coach Seth Greenberg during an appearance on College GameDay, We should have seen Williams leaving the Aggies coming from a mile away due to a 'deteriorating' relationship with athletic director Trev Alberts.
“Coaches change jobs for a lot of different reasons. Coaches change jobs to get a better job, just like players change schools to get a better job. That happens. That’s not a problem,” Greenberg said, via Saturday Down South. “I’m going to use Buzz Williams as an example. He hasn’t talked to his athletic director in a year. In 1 year, he hasn’t talked to his athletic director. That relationship, once your relationship deteriorates, it’s a win-win for the school, the coach, and the program. That’s just the way it is.”
Greenberg also went on to make the claim that Williams and Alberts had a grand total of one conversation over the last calendar year.
He also mentioned that he went through a similar situation himself, after being fired from Virginia Tech following nine seasons with the program thanks in large part to his relationship with his athletic director falling apart.
“My communication is he’s had 1 conversation with him all year,” Greenberg said. “And that’s from a very, very good source. I had 1 conversation with Jim Weaver my last year. One.”
Whatever the case, with a fresh perspective now in Aggieland, hopefully McMillan and Alberts can avoid the same fate.