Texas A&M Aggies Can Deliver Death Blow to Texas Longhorns in SEC Tournament
The Texas A&M Aggies have a shot at potentially putting an official end to the Texas Longhorns' NCAA Tournament hopes.
Texas and Texas A&M will meet for the third time this season at the second round of the SEC Tournament in Nashville on Thursday. The 13th-seeded Longhorns kept their season alive with a 79-72 win over Vanderbilt in the first round on Wednesday.
Despite the win, Texas remains on the wrong side of the bubble and will need to secure another victory or two to have a shot at going dancing. A loss to Texas A&M, and the Longhorns will be missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2019-20 season.
The Aggies opened up SEC play with a convincing 80-60 win over the Longhorns in College Station on Jan. 4. However, Texas got revenge in emphatic fashion, using a 22-point second-half comeback in Austin on Jan. 25 for a 70-69 win. Longhorns guard Tramon Mark hit the go-ahead layup with 3.9 seconds to play.
"We saw it from both vantage points, the highs and the lows. We led for about 12 seconds in the first game, and we led the other one for the other 39 minutes and 48 seconds. I think we just failed in the opportunity we had on Saturday," Williams said of the Texas game back in January. "We hate how it went, but I think the response of our group I anticipate will be what it has been all year long. The truth about it is in this league and with the margins as thin as they are, you don't have any other choice but to respond the right way."
Texas A&M put together an impressive season but that loss to Texas was arguably their most crushing considering that the Aggies led for all but the final three seconds. But now, A&M has a chance to make that win a moot point for the Longhorns, who will certainly be left out of the NCAA Tournament field with a loss Thursday to the Aggies.
