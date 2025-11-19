All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Montana Grizzlies: Live Updates, Box Score

The Texas A&M Aggies look to get back above .500 when they host the Montana Grizzlies.

Aaron Raley

Nov 9, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Marcus Hill (0) passes the ball during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team looks to rebound from two tough losses after a promising start to their 2025 season, the first under new head coach Bucky McMillan.

The Maroon and White play host to the Montana Grizzlies in front of the home crowd at Reed Arena in College Station, just four days removed from an 86-74 loss at the hands of the UCF Knights.

The loss last Friday brought the Aggies to an even 2-2 record on the year in their new era, some kinks still needing to be worked out as they adjust to their new ways.

Ags vs. Grizzlies

After posting 100 points in a game for the first time in forever, the Texas A&M Aggies saw a steep drop off in production in the following two games they played in.

Nov 6, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan reacts during the second half against the Texas Southern Tigers at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

In their first road trip of the regular season, the Aggies did not fare well against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater, taking a disappointing 87-63 loss, quite the contrast after their 104-point display just three days prior.

Back home in College Station, the Aggies again struggled offensively against the UCF Knights, allowing the team to come back from a 14-point deficit and defeat the Aggies 86-74, with Marcus Hill leading both games with 14 points.

The Montana Grizzlies currently sit 4-1 on the season out of the Big Sky Conference.

The Aggies will look to turn around their season with about a month and a half remaining until conference play begins as tip-off between the Aggies and Grizzlies is scheduled for 7:00 PM Tuesday night at Reed Arena, and be sure to check back here for live updates as the action unfolds.

Follow along for live updates as the game progresses.

Live Updates, Box Score

1st Half

2nd Half

Montana

Texas A&M

First Half

15:43, Texas A&M 11, Montana 6

Texas A&M starts with an 8-0 run to pull ahead to an early lead thanks to a trio of three-pointers. The Aggies start out going 5-6 from the field. Ruben Dominguez leads with an early six points off of two of those threes.

AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron earned a degree from Texas A&M University in journalism, with minors in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

