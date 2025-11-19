Texas A&M Aggies vs. Montana Grizzlies: Live Updates, Box Score
The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team looks to rebound from two tough losses after a promising start to their 2025 season, the first under new head coach Bucky McMillan.
The Maroon and White play host to the Montana Grizzlies in front of the home crowd at Reed Arena in College Station, just four days removed from an 86-74 loss at the hands of the UCF Knights.
The loss last Friday brought the Aggies to an even 2-2 record on the year in their new era, some kinks still needing to be worked out as they adjust to their new ways.
Ags vs. Grizzlies
After posting 100 points in a game for the first time in forever, the Texas A&M Aggies saw a steep drop off in production in the following two games they played in.
In their first road trip of the regular season, the Aggies did not fare well against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater, taking a disappointing 87-63 loss, quite the contrast after their 104-point display just three days prior.
Back home in College Station, the Aggies again struggled offensively against the UCF Knights, allowing the team to come back from a 14-point deficit and defeat the Aggies 86-74, with Marcus Hill leading both games with 14 points.
The Montana Grizzlies currently sit 4-1 on the season out of the Big Sky Conference.
The Aggies will look to turn around their season with about a month and a half remaining until conference play begins as tip-off between the Aggies and Grizzlies is scheduled for 7:00 PM Tuesday night at Reed Arena, and be sure to check back here for live updates as the action unfolds.
Follow along for live updates as the game progresses.
Live Updates, Box Score
1st Half
2nd Half
Montana
Texas A&M
First Half
15:43, Texas A&M 11, Montana 6
Texas A&M starts with an 8-0 run to pull ahead to an early lead thanks to a trio of three-pointers. The Aggies start out going 5-6 from the field. Ruben Dominguez leads with an early six points off of two of those threes.