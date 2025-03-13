All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns: SEC Tournament Betting Odds, How to Watch

The Texas A&M Aggies have a chance to end the season for their arch-rival Texas Longhorns on Thursday.

Matt Galatzan

Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) reacts after scoring a three point basket during the first half against Texas
Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) reacts after scoring a three point basket during the first half against Texas / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies are set to take the court for the first time in the SEC tournament on Thursday afternoon, when they take on their arch rival Texas Longhorns.

Texas A&M (22-9, 11-7) earned a first-round bye as the No. 5 seed in the bracket. The Aggies can play themselves closer to a potential No. 2 seed if they make a run through the SEC Tournament, starting with the Longhorns.

Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV controls the ball as Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope defends
Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) controls the ball as Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope (0) defends during the second half at Reed Arena. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Texas (18-14, 6-12) picked up a do-or-die 79-72 win over Vanderbilt in the first round Wednesday, bringing the Longhorns closer to the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble. Still with work to do, Texas must beat the Aggies in order to keep its faint March Madness hopes alive.

The two teams split the regular-season series. Texas A&M opened up SEC play on Jan. 4 with an 80-60 victory over the Longhorns in College Station but Texas got revenge on Jan. 25 with a 22-point comeback win to beat the Aggies, 70-69, at the Moody Center. Texas guard Tramon Mark hit a running go-ahead layup off the glass with 3.7 seconds left, giving the Longhorns their only lead of the game. Wade Taylor IV's potential game-winning triple from just inside halfcourt bounced off the front of the rim as time expired.

Now the Aggies have their chance at revenge, not just by winning the game, but by potentially ending the Longhorns season.

Either way, head coach Buzz Williams isn't taking their tournament appearance for granted.

"I don't take that for granted. I don't take any of this for granted," Williams said when asked about going into the tournament this year as opposed to other years. "Over the last four years, I think we have played more games in the SEC tournament than any team in the league, I think that we have won more games than any team in the SEC, but in truth we have probably had to win in some of those situations. We have a group that has successful experience."

HOW TO WATCH

SEC Network, 2:30 p.m. CT.

BETTING ODDS, per FanDuel

Texas +6.5

Moneyline: Texas +220, Texas A&M -275

Over/Under: 138.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

