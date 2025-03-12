Everything Tre Johnson, Rodney Terry Said After Texas Longhorns Win vs. Vanderbilt
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson and head coach Rodney Terry met with the SEC Network following Wednesday's 79-72 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores in the first round of the SEC Tournament.
Johnson and Tramon Mark both had a team-high 19 points in the win as the Longhorns held off Vanderbilt's late surge.
Here's what Johnson and Terry had to say during their interview with SEC Network:
Tre Johnson
On bouncing back after going 0 of 14 against Oklahoma:
"It was just me just thinking about the next game, not thinking too much about the 0 for 14, just figuring out different ways. If I can't score again, just figure out different ways to help my team win."
On playing with the pressure of NBA scouts in attendance:
"I don't feel like it changed my game. I'm still going to do whatever the team needs me to go win. It's more about not thinking about the next level, just whatever we need to win the next game."
On what it means to play for Texas:
"It just means a lot to have Texas on the front of my jersey. Just gives you something to go play for, because you hear about all the greats that came before you, and you just got to know that you still representing them when you step on the court. So just going out, playing as hard as I can, as hard as my team can, and trying to just get a win to represent for the ones that came before us."
Rodney Terry
On getting his team ready for the postseason:
"I think I've been saying this for the last week and a half or so. You got to get lost in the moment right now. It's about every possession right now. As a college basketball player, how you do not be excited about the month of March? That's when the memories are made. You make lifetime memories in March, it's like Christmas, right? It's the most wonderful time of the year."
On Chendall Weaver returning:
"We really missed that guy throughout the course of SEC play. I mean, he's one of those guys that it's contagious when he comes into the game. He makes everyone else play harder. He's a guy that's probably one of our toughest guys on the team. He's gonna make winning plays."
On peeking the NCAA Tournament bubble:
"Well, again, I try and get these guys in the moment, but also give them a big picture. And again, for us, every game is a big game. We've done that from day one. In terms of big games, there's no pressure. Pressure is if you got to go out there and you're not prepared. My staff does a great job of preparing the guys for every game so there's no pressure. You go play. You go execute."
On what he wants to accomplish as the season continues:
"We never shy away expectations and standards of winning at Texas and our goal all season long has been trying to win conference championship, get in the postseason. March is all about finishing and dancing. You can finish your possession, you can finish a half, you can finish a game. You have a chance to advance in March."
