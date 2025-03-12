'Don't Take It For Granted!' Texas A&M HC Buzz Williams Previews SEC Tournament
After a four-game losing streak began to bog down the Texas A&M Aggies and their fans, the team was able to end their final week of the regular season on a high note, defeating the No. 1 Auburn Tigers at home in a game where they never trailed, and riding a massive second half performance to run away with the win in their road finale against the LSU Tigers.
What now awaits the Aggies is the SEC Tournament in Nashville, where they currently hold the fifth of 16 seeds in the tournament.
Texas A&M currently sits with a 22-9 (11-7 vs. SEC) record and moved up eight spots to No. 14 in the AP Top 25.
The team has spent the entire year ranked in the AP poll, as high as seventh, and as low as 22nd, so a spot in the NCAA Tournament is all but guaranteed at this point.
And Aggie head coach Buzz Williams is well aware of the fact, but don't expect him to sit back and relax anytime soon.
"I don't take that for granted. I don't take any of this for granted," Williams said when asked about going into the tournament this year as opposed to other years. "Over the last four years I think we have played more games in the SEC tournament than any team in the league, I think that we have won more games than any team in the SEC, but in truth we have probably had to win in some of those situations. We have a group that has successful experience."
The team was gifted a bye in the SEC tournament and will begin their play in the second round of the tournament against the winner between the Vanderbilt Commodores and Texas Longhorns' Wednesday afternoon matchup.
The Aggies will take the court on Thursday starting at 2:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.
