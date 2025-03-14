Texas A&M Aggies' Wade Taylor IV Makes SEC Tournament History
The Texas A&M Aggies came up short of winning an SEC Tournament title, bowing out early in the second round after a 94-89 double-overtime loss to the Texas Longhorns on Thursday in Nashville.
In the game, Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV became the SEC Tournament's all-time leading scorer on Thursday after finishing the loss with a game-high 29 points while going 17 of 18 from the free throw line. He reflected on the achievement when speaking to the media after the game.
"We've had a lot of great memories here," Taylor IV said, per TexAgs. "We've been blessed to have success here. I'm just thankful to be here. I'm thankful for my coaches and teammates for making this possible."
Taylor IV's Herculean effort from the free throw line nearly helped carry Texas A&M to victory but the rest of the team was unable to carry its weight at the foul line. The Aggies shot 27 of 40 as a team on free throws, with Taylor IV accounting for over half the makes.
Though the Aggies still have a championship to play for, losing to your bitter rivals is never fun. Despite the loss, Taylor IV walked away having made history once again as he continues a recent stretch that's been filled with memorable moments. In the span of 10 days, he helped Texas A&M earn its first-ever win over a No. 1-ranked team, had his jersey honored in the rafters at Reed Arena, broke the program's career scoring record, earned his third staight All-SEC First Team selection and became the SEC Tournament's all-time scorer. It doesn't get much better than that.
Texas A&M will now await Selection Sunday to see where it will be seeded in the NCAA Tournament next week.
