Texas A&M Aggies' Wade Taylor IV on Scoring Record: 'Still Sounds Unreal'
Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV heads into postseason play after a memorable end to his final regular season in college.
In less than a week, he helped Texas A&M earn its first-ever win over a No. 1-ranked team, had his jersey honored in the rafters at Reed Arena, broke the program's career scoring record and earned his third staight All-SEC First Team selection.
However, it's the scoring title that will go down as Taylor IV's most memorable accomplishment if the Aggies are unable to win the National Championship. He talked about the "unreal" feeling of being able to break Bernard King's legendary record during a recent interview with Tyler Shaw of KBTX Sports.
“It still sounds unreal," Taylor IV told Shaw. "I promise you, I haven't had a night where I haven't thought about it. I’m extremely thankful, but hearing you say it's kind of like, wow, like it happened.”
Taylor IV's record-setting shot came on a deep triple from the right wing after he recovered a loose ball.
“I came out hitting my first couple shots, and we kind of, you know, work on the type of shots that I shoot," Taylor IV said. "So I got the loose ball, the floor is broken. It felt good, so I let it fly. It went in.”
Taylor IV and the Aggies will now look to capture a conference title at the SEC Tournament in Nashville. Texas A&M will play Thursday against the winner of Texas/Vanderbilt. The Aggies split the season series with the Longhorns but dropped an 86-84 home loss to the Commodores on Feb. 26.
