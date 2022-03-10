Skip to main content

Aggies Squeak Past Gators in 83-80 OT Thriller in SEC Tournament

The Aggies blew a 16 point lead but held on in a tough, back-and-forth overtime period as Hassan Diarra buries the Gators.

Texas A&M's slim NCAA tournament hopes remain alive as the No. 8 seed Aggies downed the No. 9 seed Florida Gators 83-80 in overtime on Thursday in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

Florida (19-13) played from behind the entire game, trailing 33-25 at the half. The Gators held their first lead of the game a little more than a minute into overtime, where Florida was eventually outscored 13-10. Hassan Diarra buried a 3-pointer - and the Gators - with just .4 seconds remaining in the extra frame.

ratio3x2_2400

Tyrece Radford

ratio3x2_24005

Quenton Jackson

ratio3x2_24001

Quenton Jackson

The A&M (21-11) defense is one of the best in the nation at taking the ball away and forced Florida into 18 turnovers. The Aggies led by double-digits most of the second half, but the Gators outscored A&M 32-16 in the last 10 minutes to force overtime.

A&M had five players who scored in double-digits and were led by Henry Coleman III who scored a game-high 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field and also led the team with eight rebounds. Diarra and Quenton Jackson had 14, Tyrece Radford scored 13, and Wade Taylor IV scored 10. 

Following an eight-game losing streak, the Aggies have now won six of their last seven including five in a row. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

ratio3x2_24005
Play
Basketball

Aggies Squeak Past Gators in OT Thriller in SEC Tournament

The Aggies blew a 16 point lead but held on in a tough, back-and-forth overtime period as Hassan Diarra buries the Gators.

By Timm Hamm59 seconds ago
David Hicks
Play
Football

Texas A&M Recruiting Tracker: Elite Aggie Target David Hicks Visits College Station

Texas A&M Aggies Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texas A&M looking to improve on an already impressive class.

By AllAggies Staff2 hours ago
NFL
Play
Baseball

Texas A&M Bullpen Breaks Bad Habit In Win Over Tarleton State

Chris Cortez and three other Aggies combined for 14 strikeouts in a win over the Texans

By Cole Thompson4 hours ago
ratio3x2_24003

Aggies vs Florida

ratio3x2_24002

Andre Gordon and Hassan Diarra

ratio3x2_24004

Henry Coleman III

Next up for the Aggies in the tournament are the well-rested and No. 1 seed Auburn Tigers on Friday.

If the Aggies can hang with the Tigers in a competitive game, they still have an outside shot at a berth in the NCAA Tournament. But with Thursday's win over Florida, A&M will most likely play in the National Invitation Tournament, and could even host a first-round NIT game.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim and the Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast on YouTube.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

ratio3x2_24005
Basketball

Aggies Squeak Past Gators in OT Thriller in SEC Tournament

By Timm Hamm59 seconds ago
David Hicks
Football

Texas A&M Recruiting Tracker: Elite Aggie Target David Hicks Visits College Station

By AllAggies Staff2 hours ago
NFL
Baseball

Texas A&M Bullpen Breaks Bad Habit In Win Over Tarleton State

By Cole Thompson4 hours ago
USATSI_16926773
News

Defensive Do-It-All: Why Antonio Johnson Holds The Key For Texas A&M's Secondary

By Cole ThompsonMar 9, 2022
USATSI_17586339
Men's Basketball

Aggies' Season 'Historical' in More Ways Than One

By Zach DimmittMar 9, 2022
USATSI_16968188
Football

Latest ESPN NFL Mock Draft Has Aggie Star In Round 1

By Matt GalatzanMar 9, 2022
URVVEXJN7BCQFBSMEKUCU6CGLA
Football

NFL Draft Prospect Predicts A&M Will Win the West in '22

By Timm HammMar 9, 2022
womens tennis
News

Jayci Goldsmith Dominates as No. 8 Aggies Down No. 13 Florida

By Timm HammMar 8, 2022