Aggies Fall At Home To Missouri, Extend Losing Streak

In the midst of a five-game losing streak, the Aggies looked to right the ship against the inferior Tigers on Saturday, but instead, it was the Tigers who ended their four-game losing skid in College Station in the afternoon, nationally televised matchup.

A&M's losing streak includes an understandable six-point home loss to Kentucky, a nail-biting three-point road loss to Arkansas, a head-scratching home loss to South Carolina, and now, a heartbreaking and inexplicable 70-66 loss at home to the Tigers.

The Aggies (15-8, 4-6 SEC), who trailed 37-32 at the half, played from behind virtually all day, holding just three leads. The first came at 6-3 at the 17:35 mark of the first half, and the second, at 57-55 with 8:49 remaining in the game. The last lead A&M held was 61-59 with 4:06 left in the game. From there, Missouri's Jarron Coleman hit a 3-pointer for a 62-61 Tigers lead, and Missouri (9-13, 3-6 SEC) never looked back.

It didn't help that A&M struggled offensively all day, shooting just 44.9 percent on 22-of-49 shooting from the floor and just 71.4 percent from the charity stripe, making just 15 of 21 foul shots. Even more surprising in the loss, is the Aggies' ability to hold on to the ball as A&M had just six turnovers to Missouri's 13.

Two Aggies hit the 17-point mark on Saturday. Quenton Jackson and Hayden Hefner both hit that total, with Jackson also leading the team in rebounds with six. Henry Coleman III and Tyrece Radford both also scored in double digits with 13 and 11 respectively.

Missouri's Kobe Brown led all scorers with 21 points while also contributing six assists and six rebounds. Jarron Coleman scored 12, and Amari Davis and Ronnie DeGray III each chipped in 11.

The Aggies have struggled from the floor at times this season, and each time, it bites them. The Aggies' defense struggled at times too, allowing Missouri to shoot 56.5 percent from the floor on 26-of-46 shooting.

Next up, A&M hosts No. 25 LSU on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. CT in a rematch from Jan. 26 when the Aggies lost to the Tigers 70-64 in Baton Rouge.

