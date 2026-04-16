Texas A&M Adds Bucky McMillan's Former Player From Transfer Portal

Ring. Ring.

The phone line remains busy.

Texas A&M head coach Bucky McMillan continues to go big in the transfer portal and has constructed a team for next season that is starting to look like it has the goods to make a deep run if the chemistry develops.

On Wednesday, the Aggies officially learned, after a visit to campus, that guard Lukas Walls would be joining Bucky Ball in College Station. On Instagram and X, Walls posted a picture of himself in the black Aggie-scripted jersey.

With the addition, the program is one step closer to knowing what the entire squad will look like and can start putting in the work to cut the nets down.

Walls Career and Skillset

It’s been three years the Knoxville, Tennessee native has been playing collegiate basketball, and two of those three years took place under McMillan at Samford, while the other was with Radford.

In Wall's first season as a freshman, he appeared in 34 games and averaged only 3.3 points and 9.4 minutes. Following that season, he wasn’t as limited by a minutes restriction, as his time on the floor increased to an average of 21.7 minutes and his points per game increased to 5.8. His breakout season came after he transferred, where he shot 52 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from downtown. There were also several trips to the line, where he shot 75.4 percent, his career best.

Now that he has landed at A&M, he’ll be carrying over his defensive physicality and ability to swipe at the ball. He’s got great eye coordination and can force turnovers. He’s already familiar with how McMillan and Co. like to implement the half-court and full-court press since he’s been a part of the system he ran at his previous institution.

Heading into his senior season, he’ll be paired with several high-caliber stars that are expected to make a case to be a high prospect in the next NBA Draft. His teammates will be great for bringing out his best skill set. Guys like PJ Haggerty, Mackenzie Mgbako, and Zach Clemence have proven to be fantastic with new teammates who have experience playing in other conferences.

What Walls also brings is not only his perimeter shooting but his defensive reliability, with an average of 1.1 steals. He’s also got size, which is a quality the Aggies were searching for after being undersized last season, which will help in the rebounding category and at the rim.

Get the popcorn ready because Walls willbe fun to watch.

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