Texas A&M Aggies To Receive Massive Boost for 2026–27 Season

March is here, and the Texas A&M Aggies men’s basketball regular season is almost over. With just a few games remaining, attention is turning toward the postseason, with the SEC Tournament and March Madness.

However, the Aggies received an update that brings optimism for the 2026–27 season; one key player is expected to return from an injury that has kept them sidelined for nearly the whole season.

Mackenzie Mgbako Expected To Return for 2026–27 Season

Texas A&M player Mackenzie Mgbako talks to reporters at SEC Media Day in the Grand Bohemian Hotel. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coming into the season, the expectation was that Mackenzie Mgbako would have a critical role for Texas A&M. He spent the last two seasons with the Indiana Hoosiers, earning Big Ten co-Freshman of the Year honors in 2023 as a five-star, top-10 recruit out of New Jersey.

Mgbako transferred to Texas A&M ahead of the 2025 season, but he only appeared in seven games, starting each one for the Aggies. He averaged 10.4 points and 4.9 rebounds on just 18.9 minutes per game. He was struggling to score efficiently, but he was finding his footing in a system that emphasizes movement and range.

His injury originated during the offseason, which led him to miss the first five games. After a brief return, though, Mgbako was ruled out for the season due to a Jones fracture, an injury to his foot. His initial injury may have held him back during his seven games as well.

The latest update from head coach Bucky McMillan confirmed in a press conference on March 2 that Mgbako is expected to remain sidelined through the rest of the season. However, he also shared that Mgbako is expected to return to College Station, Texas, next season, giving the Aggies’ frontcourt an immediate boost.

Texas A&M Aggies forward Mackenzie Mgbako (21) attempts a three-point basket during the first half against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

“Physically, he just started doing his rehab. He's doing great. Doing great,“ McMillan said. ”… He can come back for sure next season. He's not going to go to the NBA unless he was healthy enough to perform well in workouts where his draft status would be where he wanted it to be.”

With the proliferation of the transfer portal and the business of college athletics, nothing is ever set in stone until the season starts, but Mgbako’s return would be key for Texas A&M.

Standing at 6'9" and 225 pounds, Mgbako is a presence down low who can also extend the floor, shooting 32.9% from three-point range in his career. His offensive versatility was missed during his absence on the floor, and Texas A&M has longed for size in its frontcourt.

Zach Clemence, Federiko Federiko and Jamie Vinson are all listed at 6’11”; however, they rank eighth, 11th and 12th, respectively, in minutes played per game. The Aggies have lacked verticality in their starting lineup, with 6’6” guard Rubén Dominguez and 6’8” forward Rashaun Agee being the tallest members of the starting roster.

Pittsburgh Panthers guard Omari Witherspoon and Texas A&M Aggies forward Mackenzie Mgbako fight for a loose ball during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Agee, who has been one of Texas A&M’s stars and leaders, will be out of eligibility at season’s end as a graduate transfer. Starting guard Marcus Hill is a graduate transfer as well, and Jacari Lane and Rylan Griffen are also expected to exhaust their eligibility as seniors.

With several starters on their way out, the Aggies will need to reshape their roster, and Mgbako could be a critical building block for that process.