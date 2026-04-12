Texas A&M Might Have a New Good Luck Charm in Bucky McMillan

On Friday, the Texas A&M Aggies opened the Lone Star Showdown series against bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns, headed to Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. Added to the rivalry was the return of former Aggies and current Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle.

Putting hard feelings and any extra comments aside from Texas A&M fans in the stands, the Aggies on the field were able to take care of business to open the Lone Star Showdown, taking game one of the series 9-8 on Friday night.

And in the stands to watch Texas A&M take down the Longhorns in the opening game of the series was a special guest in the shape of head basketball head coach Bucky McMillan, who, when he shows up at any Aggies spring sporting event, brings in a little luck with him, starting an interesting trend.

Texas A&M Wins When Bucky McMillan is in Attendance

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan gestures during a practice for the first round of the NCAA Tournament. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While this is the first game McMillan has attended in the 2026 season for the spring sports, it's not the first time that the Aggies basketball head coach has shown up at another sporting event for the Maroon and White.

In 2025, McMillan attended six games in a show of support to the other Texas A&M program, and he proved to be beneficial to those teams, as in those games the Aggies went a perfect 6-0 when McMillan was in the stands.

Texas A&M’s crowd erupts in a “BUCKY” chant for Texas A&M basketball coach Bucky McMillan arriving at Blue Bell Park 👍



McMillan and the Aggies just landed a top 5 player in the transfer portal in PJ Haggerty a few hours ago 📈@TexAgs @BuckyBasketball pic.twitter.com/w4P6e66BpN — Luke Evangelist (@lukeevangelist_) April 11, 2026

McMillan attended four baseball games in the first year of the Michael Earley era in College Station, with the Aggies winning two games against South Carolina by a combined 25-7 runs over the two ballgames.

The third was a midweek against Lamar, which the Aggies took care of 13-6, and the last was against the No. 2 LSU Tigers, with Texas A&M winning 3-1 against the same LSU team that would go on and win the national championship later that year.

The Aggies head coach also made his way to the other diamond, making an appearance at Davis Diamond last season to see head softball coach Trisha Ford's team take down the No. 6 LSU Tigers, 9-7.

McMillan also found himself being of good luck to the Aggies' men's tennis team as he saw the Aggies take down the Rice Owl 4-2 at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

Whether it's just a coincidence or not, the Aggies have won games, some of which are huge games in which McMillan is in the stands. While McMillan is in the mix of the college basketball transfer portal, he might need to find some time in his schedule and bring his good luck to the Aggies in other sports.

And with his track record, it would not be a bad idea for McMillan to be in attendance for the rest of the Lone Star Showdown as the Aggies look to pull off a massive upset over No. 2-ranked Texas. Game two of that series is set for Saturday at 2:00 p.m. CT.