Texas A&M Lands NBA G-League Star Point Guard To Transfer Class

The Texas A&M Aggies already needed a new starting point guard.

Following the departure of Marcus Hill to the transfer portal, that need became even more dire. Fortunately, it appears they have done just that, and they have done so with an elite offensive threat... with NBA experience.

According to reports from Jonathan Givony of Draft Express, Texas A&M has landed a commitment from NBA G-League star guard Bryson Warren.

Warren has spent the last three seasons in the G-League, the first two of which came with the Sioux Falls Skyforce. In his most recent season, however, he was with the Westchester Knicks 19.8 points, 5.0 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. He also hit 38.6 percent from three on 11 attempts per game, 42. 4 percent from the field on 16 shots per game, and was an 80.6 percent free-throw shooter.

Warren also has experience at the international level. In 2025, he played international basketball for the United States in the FIBA 3x3 Under 23 World Cup tournament in Xiong’an, China.

“I love the game,” he said. “It’s something that I do in my sleep, for breakfast lunch and dinner, it’s always been basketball. It’s just been something that I’ve been able to work toward and get better at. Another way to provide for my family. That’s why I do it. My family back home, the sacrifices they made [to be] able to play the game that I love.”

How Warren fits in with the Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan reacts during the second half against the Ole Miss Rebels | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

So what does all of this mean for Texas A&M?

For starters, the addition of Warren allows them to easily move forward from the loss of Marcus Hill, who surprisingly entered the transfer portal on Monday despite still having to await clearance from the NCAA on his eligibility.

But more importantly, Warren is an elite scorer that - assuming his own eligibility issues are cleared by the NCAA - will come in immediately and make an impact as a starter at point guard for the Aggies.

To make things perhaps even more interesting for Texas A&M, combining one of the G-Leagues best offensive players in Warren in a backcourt with Kansas State transfer PJ Haggerty (who ranked fourth in the nation in scoring and averaged 23.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game himself) would give the Aggies one of the best back court tandems in not just the SEC, but in the nation.

That, in combination with McKenzie Mgbako, Zach Clemence, Luka Walls and the rest of the Texas A&M roster, could create one of, if not the most exciting offense in the SEC.