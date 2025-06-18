Texas A&M Aggies Basketball SEC Opponents Revealed
The Texas A&M Aggies’ 2026 conference opponents were released on Wednesday, featuring key road matchups against Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and Tennessee.
New head coach Bucky McMillan will have his work cut out for him in his first year in the Maroon and White. He will have to take his squad on the road against the best teams in the SEC, leading players with little experience with the conference. McMillan, growing up in the state of Alabama, knows what the conference is all about from a fan’s perspective, but will soon find out on the court of competition.
The SEC will see a completely different Aggies team this upcoming season. A&M is returning just one player from their 2025 squad and had to reload from the transfer portal upon coach Buzz Williams’ departure.
The Aggies lucked out with hosting Kentucky, Florida and Ole Miss, but have an absolute gauntlet of a road schedule.
The highlights of the Fightin’ Farmers’ last season came on victories against No. 1 Auburn and No.17 Oklahoma at home, and No. 15 Missouri and No. 16 Ole Miss on the road.
The tale of the season for the last Williams-led team in Aggieland was inconsistency, something that the A&M-faithful will hope is not the case with McMillan.
McMillan brings his signature style to the conference, known as “Bucky Ball.” McMillan-led squads rely on fast-paced, 3-pointer centered offense and smothering full-court defense, a complete 180 from Williams’ squads.
The Aggies kickoff their 2025-26 campaign with non-conference games scheduled against Florida State, Pittsburgh and Oklahoma State. As the season nears, more information about their non-conference slate will be released.